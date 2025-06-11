Eurobike 2025: Valeo presents its innovative electric mobility solutions for e-bikes

Valeo Cyclee™ system integrates a powerful motor and an adaptive automatic gearbox, ensuring a smooth ride and an intuitive experience

Valeo, technology provider for all mobilities, will participate in the 2025 edition of Eurobike, the premier international trade fair for bicycles and sustainable mobility, held in Frankfurt from June 25 to 29. During this event, the Group will showcase its Valeo Cyclee™ technologies dedicated to electric bikes that combine performance, efficiency and intelligent software.

Valeo Cyclee™ Mid Drive Unit: a unique assistance system on the market

The Valeo Cyclee™ system features a 48V drive unit that integrates an electric motor and a 7-speed automatic gearbox developed in partnership with French company Effigear. This compact and robust system delivers 130 Nm of torque—the highest on the market—enhancing pedaling effort eightfold.

As a world-first for e-bikes, the Valeo Cyclee™ automatic transmission guarantees ultra-fast gear changes (less than 100 ms) and dynamically adapts to the user’s riding style, providing a smooth and intuitive experience.

The Valeo Cyclee™ system is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery designed for various uses, from city bikes to cargo models. Available in multiple formats—integrated into the frame, external, or mounted on a luggage rack—this battery offers capacities ranging from 487 Wh to 1,254 Wh, ensuring autonomy, power, and flexibility.

The Valeo Cyclee™ system is designed for easy integration and maintenance, eliminating the need for a derailleur. It features advanced capabilities, including walk assist on cargo models, regenerative braking, a “boost” mode for hill starts or acceleration when overtaking, and a mechanical anti-theft device integrated into the crankset.

A user-friendly human-machine interface designed for sustainability

The human-machine interface (HMI) accompanying the Valeo Cyclee™ system is designed for maximum ergonomics and simplicity. It features a smart docking station, a removable 2-inch color touchscreen, and an intuitive remote control located on the handlebars, allowing users optimal and personalized control over their assistance.

Designed with a reduced environmental impact in mind, this interface incorporates up to 30% recycled plastic. It also offers connected features such as automatic unlocking via smartphone (Phone-as-a-Key) and compatibility with major mounting standards for easy integration across different bike types.

Velco Suite: a digital ecosystem for a smart, connected bike

To enhance its offering, Valeo has partnered with French startup Velco to offer Velco Suite, a software suite featuring three complementary applications:

Assembly Assist: A web application for manufacturers that simplifies assembly and configuration testing of the drive unit, battery, and HMI at the end of the production line.

Diagnostic Service: A diagnostic and calibration solution for workshop technicians, allowing for maintenance, software updates, and technical support.

Rider: A customizable mobile app that provides cyclists with access to ride data, performance tracking, and maintenance alerts.

With Velco Suite, manufacturers and repairers have a complete digital ecosystem to manage their e-bike fleets and help cyclists get the most out of their connected bikes.

Technology suited to a wide range of uses and brands

The Valeo Cyclee™ system is ideally suited for urban, trekking, and cargo bikes, including those tasked with transporting heavy loads or tackling hilly terrains. It can easily carry up to 315 kg (including the bike and rider), even on slopes exceeding 14% or when reversing. In urban environments, it provides a comfortable ride, even in traffic and at stoplights. Gravel cyclists will appreciate the maintenance-free system, while mountain bikers will experience new sensations and a newfound freedom in their riding. Many bicycle brands already trust the Valeo Cyclee™ system, such as Ultima, Ateliers HeritageBike, Radior, FUELL, Galian Cycles, OucaBikes, and Cavalerie.

A second life to electric bike batteries and motors

The European fleet of light urban mobility vehicles is expected to triple by 2031, reaching a total of 100 million units. This growth will include a significant number of professional fleets that experience intensive use and have higher breakdown rates. In line with a circular economy approach and leveraging 30 years of experience in automotive parts remanufacturing (such as clutches, starters, etc.), Valeo Service launched its first electric bike motor remanufacturing service in 2024 in partnership with Smovengo. Over 8,000 electric Vélib bikes in Paris are benefiting from this initiative. Also, each month, over 500 batteries are repaired at the Circular Electronics Laboratory in Nevers, boasting a material recovery rate of more than 90%.

Where to find us at Eurobike 2025

Valeo invites you to visit its stand H32 in Hall 8.0 to experience these innovations firsthand: presentation of the Valeo Cyclee™ ecosystem and Velco Suite connectivity, demonstrations of city bikes by Ateliers HeritageBike and cargo bikes by Galian Cycles and OucaBikes, and activities focusing on motors and batteries remanufacturing.

SOURCE: Valeo