Euro NCAP unwraps the safest cars for the season

This December may be the last of 2024’s Euro NCAP’s safety releases, but there is something for everyone in the line-up. The offering of fifteen cars presents vehicles from nearly every class and includes some highly anticipated electric cars such as the Renault 5 and its ‘hotter’ version, the Alpine A290. As usual, SUVs appear large and small on this list and include the futuristically styled Hyundai SANTA FE and two EVs, from Chinese newcomers, Deepal and Leapmotor. The all-new electric Macan from European carmaker Porsche is up for testing and the safety performance of the very first electric pick-up, the eTERRON 9 from Maxus, is now available.

Pick-ups have long had a bad reputation for safety due to their heavy weight and high structures. This month, Euro NCAP tested the very first electric pick-up on the European market: the eTERRON 9 produced by Chinese firm Maxus. Of crucial importance for a vehicle of this mass is how it performs in relation to other road users. Euro NCAP’s ‘compatibility’ assessment revealed that the eTERRON 9 was far less aggressive than might be expected for its size and weight. The vehicle also performed well in pedestrian protection testing. All in all, the eTERRON 9 achieves a highly commendable five stars.

Renault has successfully evoked the memory of the R5 supermini, produced back in the 1970s to 1990s when, for most families, safety was not such a priority. The new electric version of the Renault 5 is built on the unique product design of the original, compassionately updated, with the ‘pocket rocket’ of the brand, known as the Alpine A290. Let down slightly by the cars’ performance in adult occupant crash tests, both vehicles score a four-star rating.

Looking for a city car with more SUV appeal? Then Euro NCAP has tested several recent market entrants that fit the bill, including the high-end Lexus Breakthrough Crossover or LBX; the more affordable MG ZS Hybrid; the minimalist Volvo EX30; and the now practical and stylish MINI Countryman. The Lexus LBX, the Volvo EX30, and the MINI Countryman all achieve five stars, whilst the MG ZS Hybrid scores a lower four-star rating.

Small SUVs that are roomier in scale were also tested by Euro NCAP this month and include the prestigious new electric Porsche Macan and the Subaru Forester, as well as two Chinese electric arrivals on the European market: the Deepal S07 and the Leapmotor C10. The Porsche Macan has been cited in the media as one of the best ‘all-round electric cars on the market’, with a premium look and drive and, from today, a five-star safety rating, there is much to like. In this class also lies the Forester, the sixth generation of Subaru’s rugged SUV. Subaru has a loyal following in customer satisfaction surveys due to its dependability and reliability, but also safety. When Euro NCAP last tested the vehicle in 2019, the Forester achieved five stars; in 2024, Subaru proves that they have continued to aim high on their safety aspirations as the car achieves five stars.

The Deepal S07 is a car from Chinese company Changan Auto (that recently joined forces with Huawei) and is widely distributed across Asia. Although new to the European market, the car is a worthy safety competitor and achieves five stars. Chinese Leapmotor was founded in 2015, yet it’s already the third biggest electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle maker in China and is targeting the European market in collaboration more recently with Stellantis. The C10 is available in one specification so far, but clearly, safety is a priority as the car achieves a five-star rating.

Next on Euro NCAP’s list are the larger SUVs for those families wanting more space, three-row seating, and an out-of-city lifestyle. Today, this includes the safety ratings for the Hyundai SANTA FE and the Mazda CX-80. The Hyundai SANTA FE has been around for nearly 25 years, yet with a stylish makeover, it is now heading into Award territory and a more upmarket feel to compete with the likes of a Land Rover Discovery or Volvo XC90. But how does it do on safety? Euro NCAP awards the SANTA FE a dual rating. As standard, the vehicle achieves four stars, but a customer can choose from optional safety technologies in the SmartSense safety pack, in which case the vehicle is awarded a five-star rating. Finally, the Mazda CX-80, the three-row SUV flagship and premium car of this Japanese brand, scores Euro NCAP’s top rating of five stars.

The Audi A5 replaces the A4 saloon and Avant, using Audi’s new nomenclature which differentiates between its EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars: all ICE models will have odd numbers, and the A4 is then A5. What remains unchanged is Audi’s commitment to safety; the Audi A5 achieves Euro NCAP’s maximum five-star score.

As we close 2024 with this final set of safety ratings, these results highlight considerable progress across all vehicle classes, even as industry faces significant challenges. Despite these pressures, many manufacturers remain steadfast in their commitment to improving road safety, integrating advanced technologies, and prioritising the protection of all road users. Euro NCAP continues to support and guide these efforts, and we look forward to seeing how the industry tackles the challenges of 2025, driving innovation and raising safety standards worldwide.

— Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Today, Euro NCAP also releases the result for the variant Volkswagen Caddy PHEV, which shares a five-star rating with the Volkswagen Caddy tested in 2021.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP