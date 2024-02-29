Euro NCAP strengthens cooperation with UK’s HORIBA MIRA in active safety testing

Today, Euro NCAP announces its extension of HORIBA MIRA’s laboratory accreditation so that it can conduct official active safety system testing on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles

Today, Euro NCAP announces its extension of HORIBA MIRA’s laboratory accreditation so that it can conduct official active safety system testing on passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The well-known UK test laboratory has already been collaborating with Euro NCAP on passive safety testing since 2012 and is currently assisting Euro NCAP in the development of the new testing protocols for its upcoming Safer Trucks Programme.

Euro NCAP recognises the acumen of HORIBA MIRA in delivering active safety system testing with its ASSURED CAV facility. This multimodal facility has several real-world and virtual testing environments that can be used to replicate controlled and repeatable tests for assisted, automated, and connected driving.

I am delighted to welcome HORIBA MIRA to Euro NCAP’s trusted network of safety assessment laboratories across Europe. We are impressed by HORIBA MIRA’s commitment to support Euro NCAP’s safety programme, but also by its wish to join us in our quest to meet Vision Zero targets. This is great news for us, for consumers, and the automotive industry in the UK.

— Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

We have been conducting active safety pre-tests for many years and our team is hugely motivated and passionate about helping to shape the future of safety on European roads and beyond, and being part of the collective effort that is driving towards achieving Vision Zero. Euro NCAP exists to create safer roads for everyone. We believe that to achieve this objective and deliver the best results, you must have a people-centric approach.

— Graeme Stewart, Chief Technical Officer HORIBA MIRA

SOURCE: Euro NCAP