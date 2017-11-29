Euro NCAP: Signed, Sealed and Delivered

Today, Euro NCAP publishes the safety ratings of eight new vehicles, among which four have made their first appearance on the market this year: the X-Class, the luxury pick-up by Mercedes-Benz; the F-Pace’s smaller brother, the Jaguar E-Pace; the new DS brand’s flagship car, the DS 7 Crossback; and the all-electric Citroën e-Mehari. Also released are the ratings for the new generation Porsche Cayenne, the BMW X3, the Subaru XV and its partner, the Impreza. Finally, Euro NCAP has re-tested the Honda Civic published earlier this year, after the company introduced improvements to the rear seat restraint on the in-production vehicle.

Follow link for more: https://www.euroncap.com/en

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.