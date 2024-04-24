Euro NCAP reveals details of the first ever Heavy Truck safety rating tests at NCAP24

Euro NCAP today officially announces a major milestone in the development towards a Truck Safe rating scheme

Euro NCAP today officially announces a major milestone in the development towards a Truck Safe rating scheme. This is in direct response to data showing that while trucks represent only 3% of vehicles on Europe’s roads they are involved in almost 15% of all EU road fatalities. At NCAP24, in front of an audience of international road safety experts and industry, Euro NCAP will showcase what elements the organisation is currently considering as part of a future Truck Safe rating and how it intends to evaluate and benchmark truck performance.

Trucks play a vital role in a vibrant and productive economy. However, data shows there is a disproportionate number of truck-related fatalities across Europe. Euro NCAP’s future rating scheme is designed to go further and faster than current EU truck safety regulations, while also driving innovation and balancing the needs of the different commercial vehicle sectors across Europe.

Today marks a significant moment in the development of Euro NCAP’s Truck Safe rating scheme. Sadly, when trucks are involved in crashes, their size and weight mean there is a greater risk of fatalities – especially for more vulnerable road users (VRUs). Euro NCAP today highlights the need for trucks to be better equipped with life-saving technologies, particularly related to crash avoidance, vision, and aspects of post-crash rescue. The protocols announced today will be formally published next month and demonstrate that best practice test methods developed over the last decade for passenger cars can be turned into useful guidelines for the design of future, safer heavy trucks. By publicly presenting the procedures and requirements ahead of the rating, we hope that the industry will take note and react accordingly. At NCAP24, we are delighted to be joined by key stakeholders in the industry and vehicle manufacturers including DAF, Scania, Volvo, and ZF who are demonstrating their state-of-the-art technologies. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

Over the past 12 months, we have worked closely with vehicle manufacturers to develop the tests and consulted with different stakeholders across Europe including distributors, hauliers, insurers, city authorities, legislators, and strategic road organisations to fully understand the complexities of making trucks and roads safer. The future Truck Safe rating will incentivise good safety performance in both cities and highways and allow optimisation of operational safety and cost. New regulatory requirements have forced manufacturers to increase safety performance. However, our aim is to progress towards best practices in all types of vehicle safety, rather than just meeting minimum standards, a goal we have successfully achieved with passenger cars. — Matthew Avery, Director of Strategy Development Euro NCAP

Accidents between trucks and vulnerable road users (VRUs) currently account for 25% of all EU fatalities, with pedestrians and cyclists accounting for over a quarter of these. Truck accidents vary significantly depending on the type of road environment (City or Highway) as well as the collision partner (passenger car or VRU). The new tests will emulate real-world collisions and encourage manufacturers to fit collision avoidance technologies and improve driver vision. In the future, Euro NCAP will expand the programme to include crash protection as well. The approach taken by Euro NCAP is designed to highlight technologies that are both cost-effective and deliver on safety and allow operators to select the safest vehicle for a particular role.

Road transport plays an integral and vital role in our economies. Safer roads are key to this, but it’s complex. There isn’t one solution. It’s about taking a holistic approach to making both trucks and roads safer: from driver behaviour and monitoring; to road infrastructure; to adopting assisted driving technologies currently available on cars; and looking at the structure of trucks and how they perform in accidents. The sooner we recognise that safety technologies on trucks lag behind those on cars, the quicker we will be able to reduce the number of fatal accidents involving trucks. — Ulric Långberg, Swedish Association of Road Transport Companies

As manufacturers respond to the tests, the requirements will evolve. In 2027, increased active safety requirements around manoeuvring will be required; then in 2030, Euro NCAP will start the crash testing of trucks to encourage better passive safety protection. The vehicles will be tested by sector and will focus on city delivery, highway distribution, long haul, and tipper and refuse trucks. The first release of ratings will be announced in November 2024.

Euro NCAP’s new Truck Safe rating scheme will be a first for the sector and will enable all stakeholders in the freight industry to identify and assess the safety level of trucks. Not only will this deliver enhanced safety for drivers but also create opportunities for those operators that invest in the safest vehicles, making the scheme attractive to insurers and freight shippers alike. In creating a market for safety, Euro NCAP will encourage manufacturers and suppliers to innovate, further increasing the safety benefits of the scheme as the ratings evolve. Cities and regional authorities will be able to clearly identify the best vehicles for their roads and incentivise adoption, and companies will be able to easily determine the safest vehicle suitable for the role. The new rating builds on Euro NCAP’s successful Light Commercial Van safety scheme – enhancing Euro NCAP’s messaging for fleets and businesses: Safer Vehicles = Safer Profits. — Matthew Avery, Director of Strategy Development Euro NCAP

All protocols and requirements are being developed in collaboration with Euro NCAP members, and test facilities and reviewed with manufacturers.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP