Euro NCAP releases assisted highway driving gradings for five popular car models

With Assisted Driving becoming an increasingly common feature on the options list, EuroNCAP has put five new cars to the test against its latest protocols and finds wide differences in manufacturers’ implementation of the technology

Euro NCAP’s assessment of Assisted Driving systems, first introduced in 2020, rests on two pillars: Assistance Competence, the balance between the level of assistance offered by the vehicle and the degree to which the system helps the driver remain engaged in the driving task and of the limitations of the system; and Safety Backup, the measures taken in critical situations to avoid a collision. In 2024, Euro NCAP extended its driver monitoring requirements and introduced additional measures to improve speed assistance related to lane relevance, road features, and local hazards. Furthermore, Safety Backup scenarios have been expanded to include motorcyclist avoidance, alongside pedestrians and cyclists.

Tested under these conditions, the Assisted Driving systems of two cars stood out, with exceptional levels of Assistance Competence and excellent Safety Backup. The BMW i5 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class were considered ‘Very Good’, the systems of both providing robust speed and lateral control to take much of the driving load, while keeping the driver ‘in the loop’, to take back control if needed. For Safety Backup, the Mercedes scored particularly highly, the car moving to the hard shoulder and performing a controlled stop if the driver is unresponsive.

The Volkswagen ID.7 and Volvo EC40 (previously the C40 Recharge) were given a ‘Good’ grading. Both cars performed well, although they lacked some of the more sophisticated features and robust performance of the BMW and the Mercedes-Benz.

Bringing up the rear, and ‘Not Recommended’ by Euro NCAP, is the BYD ATTO 3 with its Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control. The speed assistance system did not interpret road signs correctly and scored only modestly in Assistance Competence. However, it was in Safety Backup where the car did not reach minimum standards, specifically the overall poor performance of ACC against stationary vehicles, and the lack of action taken in case of an unresponsive driver. In this critical scenario, the system effectively switches off steering support after a prolonged period of inactivity whilst maintaining speed control – leaving an unresponsive driver to his or her fate.

All the systems tested by Euro NCAP provide assistance only. More advanced technologies are emerging that will allow drivers to no longer remain focused on the driving task. Euro NCAP will continue to monitor the development of these technologies to provide consumers with relevant safety information.

These evaluations provide consumers with critical insights into the Assisted Driving features available in today’s vehicles. First, car buyers interested in this technology must be aware that whilst it enables a comfortable driving experience, it has flaws under certain conditions and may create new risks when misused – hence driver supervision and situational awareness must be ensured at all times while operating these systems. Now in 2024, the assessment has evolved, incorporating two main updates: specific requirements for Driver Monitoring, evaluating the effectiveness of the technology in detecting typical driver states associated with risk, such as system overreliance, prolonged distraction, and sudden onset, eventually leading to a vehicle response that may help prevent a crash. Then, the introduction of Vulnerable Road Users traveling ahead at a small offset in ACC Performance and Safety Backup scenarios ensures that ACC addresses accident types typical in interurban areas. Adriano Palao Bernal, ADAS & AD Technical Manager Euro NCAP

SOURCE: Euro NCAP