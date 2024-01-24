Euro NCAP releases 2023 year in numbers

Today, Euro NCAP releases its annual Year in Numbers, which includes milestones for the organisation as well as some of the themes that emerged in the industry in 2023

Today, Euro NCAP releases its annual Year in Numbers, which includes milestones for the organisation as well as some of the themes that emerged in the industry in 2023. The year saw massive and rapid changes, from the new revisions in the safety protocols of Euro NCAP to the addition of trucks and other heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the assessment programme. This reveals Euro NCAP’s constant commitment towards Vision Zero.

In 2023, Euro NCAP only issued 18 safety ratings, 17 of which were for new car models. Overall, the latest models performed well against the updated criteria: 14 cars received 5 stars (82%), while three cars received 4 stars (21%). There were no vehicles rated lower than four stars. Unlike in 2022, Best in Class could not be given in 2023 since there were fewer results published in each category.

The models last year were assessed using the latest protocols that comprise several new and updated standards for collision avoidance, crash protection, and post-crash safety. In collision avoidance, present are new motorcycle scenarios and a scenario against ‘dooring.’ Conscious of climate changes, Euro NCAP included vehicle submergence and child presence detection (CPD) to mitigate potential harm in events of flooding and hot weather conditions. The Euro Rescue app for first responders has been revamped and enhanced to ensure post-crash safety.

While ratings were fewer in 2023 than they were in 2022, it remained a busy period of innovative breakthroughs in Euro NCAP and the industry, at large. We take pride in the new safety protocol updates, projects, and partnerships that emerged from Euro NCAP’s increased dedication to safety. In 2024, the programme will continue to serve as a global safety benchmark in collaboration with industry stakeholders, regulators, manufacturers, and other NCAPs. NCAP24, the Global NCAP World Congress in Munich, Germany from April 23rd to the 25th, will serve as a distinct manifestation of this dedication. — Dr. Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General Euro NCAP

SOURCE: Euro NCAP