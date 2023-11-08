Euro NCAP Commercial Van Ratings – new result

Euro NCAP releases the Commercial Van Rating for the Ford Transit Courier.

Ford Transit Courier

1.0 GTDI EcoBoost petrol

2nd generation, 2023 to present

All-round excellent performance from the Ford Transit Courier – our first 2023 Platinum award winner. This van has a range of safety equipment available, almost all of it standard on all grades, and this generally works well. With the same crash avoidance technology as its passenger-car counterparts, the Transit Courier easily meets Euro NCAP’s requirements for a Platinum rating.

SOURCE: Euro NCAP