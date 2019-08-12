Euro Car Parts adds more Peugeot vans to its nationwide delivery fleet

Euro Car Parts has added to its extensive fleet of PEUGEOT vans and cars with an order for 300 all-new Partner vans. The Partners will help to deliver the company’s extensive parts range to branches and customers. Each day, over 2,750 Euro Car Parts vehicles make over 60,000 deliveries to independent and franchised Dealers, fleet service centres and bodyshops. The company makes a delivery on average every 1.7 seconds.

The all-new Partner vans supplied are BlueHDi 75 Standard models with S trim, which includes: ESC with Hill Start Assist, remote central locking with deadlocks and separate locking for the cab, a full bulkhead, electric front windows, electrically adjustable door mirrors, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, automatic headlights, DAB radio, Bluetooth, USB and audio jack connectivity and PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance as standard. In addition, Euro Car Parts has also specified rear-parking sensors, the Multi-Flex modular folding passenger seat with pivoting writing table and load-through bulkhead and optional Safety Pack.

Euro Car Parts specified the Safety Pack which incorporates Active Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, Active Safety Brake and Distance Alert System.

Tony Shearer, Branch Operations Director for Euro Car Parts, said: “With so many customer deliveries made by our fleet of vehicles each day, it’s important we have a reliable partner in place to support our growth in the UK aftermarket space. These new additions to our fleet will further bolster our UK network and allow us to deliver a speedy and reliable service to our customers up and down the country.”

“Euro Car Parts is a significant and valued fleet customer for PEUGEOT, having supplied the company with cars and vans for many years”, said Martin Gurney, Fleet Director for PEUGEOT, Citroën and DS Automobiles UK, “The all-new Partners are available with safety and driver assistance technologies that until recently would only have been associated with passenger car models. We are delighted that these systems will be able to help Euro Car Parts to further improve safety.”

The all-new Partner vans are the latest PEUGEOTs to join the Euro Car Parts fleet. Recent fleet additions have also included the PEUGEOT 308 and PEUGEOT Boxer van. Euro Car Parts have added over 3,500 PEUGEOT cars and vans to its fleet in recent years.

SOURCE: Peugeot