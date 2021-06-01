EU confirms Scania fuel efficiency leadership

In four consecutive years Scania has won the prestigious “Green Truck” award. Now, figures from the European Commission confirm that Scania is by far the best among the heavy vehicle manufacturers to reduce CO2 emissions

Trucks, buses and coaches are responsible for about a quarter of CO 2 emissions from road transport in the EU and for some 6% of total EU emissions. Despite some improvements in fuel consumption efficiency in recent years, these emissions are still rising, mainly due to increasing road freight traffic.

First-​ever emission standards

In 2019 EU legislated on the first-ever EU-wide CO 2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles, and set targets for reducing the average emissions for 2025 and 2030. According to the new rules, manufacturers must reduce CO 2 emissions from new trucks by an average of 15% from 2025 and 30% from 2030, compared with 2019 levels.

Recently the EU Commission published statistics on CO 2 emissions from new trucks for each heavy vehicle manufacturer registered in the Union from July 2019 to June 2020. These values form the basis for limits in the CO 2 legislation and will be the basis for road tolls.

“Clear market leader”

In the report Scania is best in class in terms of energy efficiency and low CO 2 emissions, 4.7% below the CO 2 limit set by the EU. Scania is the only heavy truck manufacturer that is clearly below the EU limit, most of the others are above.

“The CO 2 figures published by the EU show that there is a clear market leader in fuel consumption – Scania. These figures are based on certified testing of components and trucks and reflect Scania’s unique and long-term work with aerodynamics and driveline,” says Henrik Wentzel, Senior Advisor at product planning at Scania.

A fair compar­ison

He continues: “The advantage of the certified CO 2 values that the EU publishes is that everyone has to try and calculate in the same way – this is the fairest way available to compare emissions between manufacturers.”

Andreas Follér, Head of Sustainability at Scania, says the figures from the European Commission also show that Scania is on the right track in reaching even its Science Based Target – to reduce CO 2 emissions from the vehicles when in use by 20% by 2025, compared to 2015.

EU legis­la­tion vs SBT

Scania is the only one of Europe´s heavy vehicle manufacturers that has an approved Science Based Target (SBT).

”Our ambition is to lower the climate impact in the short and medium timeframe for both SBT and EU legislation. The main difference is that EU CO 2 legislation is only covering Tank-to-Wheel (TtW) emissions. Our SBT are measured Well-to-Wheel (WtW). If only looking at tailpipe emissions it doesn´t matter if a truck runs on 100% HVO or 100% fossil Diesel, or if the truck runs on biogas or natural gas. But for our Science Based Target, for our customers and for the planet, this matter a lot,” says Andreas Follér.

SOURCE: Scania