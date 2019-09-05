EU auto industry sets out pillars of work for new policy term

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) launched its manifesto for the future of the EU auto industry during the ‘Leading the Mobility Transformation’ Summit in Brussels yesterday.

The 2019-2024 ACEA Manifesto puts forward the key pillars to foster collaboration with policy makers. It comes right at the start of a new political term in Brussels, with a newly-elected European Parliament in place and the next European Commission under construction. The four pillars are:

Delivering clean and safe mobility, with the objective of enabling the transition to zero emissions and zero fatalities.

Making road transport smart and convenient, with a view to establishing the EU as a world leader in consumer-focused, innovative mobility solutions.

Ensuring affordable mobility and choice for all citizens, meeting the diverse needs of all Europeans, regardless of their financial means.

Safeguarding a thriving and globally competitive industry, which can continue to contribute to employment and economic growth in the European Union.

ACEA President and Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA, Carlos Tavares: “Our manifesto reconfirms what we as an industry stand for, and what we need to achieve together with policy makers, in the interest of all European citizens.”

“The aim is to shape the transformation of mobility – while at the same time ensuring that our sector maintains its global leadership and can continue to contribute to the EU economy,” Tavares said. “We need to take a 360 degrees approach.”

To complement this, ACEA also launched a separate manifesto for the commercial vehicle industry, which highlights the importance of trucks, buses and vans, putting forward specific policy recommendations for this important segment of the industry.

SOURCE: ACEA