ETAS and BlackBerry QNX forge partnership to provide the safe and secure foundation for the software-defined vehicle

Simplifying processes for automakers and their suppliers through an efficient re-selling partnership

ETAS GmbH, a leading solution provider for the development of automotive software and BlackBerry QNX, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited, have signed a contract to jointly sell and market software solutions accelerating the development of safety-critical functions for next generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Through this new streamlined re-selling partnership (extending the existing long running technical partnership between ETAS and BlackBerry), both companies will provide pre-integrated software leveraging ETAS middleware RTA-VRTE based on AUTOSAR Adaptive, and the QNX® Operating System to provide a high performance and safe foundation for the development of microprocessor-based vehicle computer/domain controller electronic control units (ECUs).

Additionally, this includes ETAS’ automotive firewall and host-based intrusion detection technology allowing automakers and their suppliers to implement continuous security monitoring in compliance with UN-R 155 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards.

As the automotive industry shifts towards SDVs, proven foundational software and the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard grow in significance to deliver a safe, secure, and trusted real-time operating system and hypervisor foundation. Next-generation automotive E/E architectures will strongly rely on powerful vehicle computers, driven by microprocessor technology. The software from ETAS and BlackBerry QNX provide a robust foundation for data management, communication, task execution, safety, security, and flexibility, which will continue to empower automotive manufacturers to deliver innovative features, enhancing safety and security, and pave the way for the future of mobility.

“This collaboration continues the journey that we undertook five years ago to create the leading microprocessor-based automotive software integrated solution supporting the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard. With this now intensified cooperation, ETAS and BlackBerry QNX unite their competencies to accelerate the support for the rapid technology change in the automotive industry towards the software-defined vehicle,” states Mariella Minutolo, Executive Vice President Sales and Member of the ETAS Board of Management. “Partnerships like ours with BlackBerry QNX are pivotal, reshaping the industry’s economic framework, and facilitating the adoption of emerging technologies.”

“Optimized software and technology integration backed by trusted and established ecosystem supplier sis critical to the long-term success of next-generation connected vehicles,” said Grant Courville, Vice President, Products & Strategy, at BlackBerry QNX. “Our continued – and growing – collaboration with ETAS brings our trusted technologies together, enabling automakers to bring exciting, new innovations to market faster and more cost-effectively for their customers.”

To learn more about our joint offering, visit ETAS at embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany (April 9-11, 2024) at booth 512 in Hall 4A, and BlackBerry QNX at booth 544 in Hall 4.

SOURCE: BlackBerry