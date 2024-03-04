eSync technology brings Cyient into the Alliance

With the momentum for a standardized approach to automotive over-the-air (OTA) connectivity growing, eSync Alliance has added global Intelligent Engineering and Technology (IET) solutions company, Cyient, to its member base

With the momentum for a standardized approach to automotive over-the-air (OTA) connectivity growing, eSync Alliance has added global Intelligent Engineering and Technology (IET) solutions company, Cyient, to its member base.

For more than two decades, Cyient has been a recognized leader in automotive and semiconductor systems and software sectors, providing innovative automotive silicon and software design solutions to global OEMs and Tier-1s. Cyient also has extensive experience in end-to-end automotive embedded systems development, applied in key focus areas, including digital cockpits and In-vehicle Infotainment systems (IVI), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle electrification, and powertrain and connected car technology.

Cyient’s solutions will pave the way to enabling zero accidents and create a bespoke user environment, leveraging its capabilities in automotive software application and platform development, automotive embedded systems and cyber security, automotive system-on-chips (SoC), ASIC silicon design, cloud-native non-critical automotive applications, and automotive electronic control unit (ECU) development.

As with all of eSync Alliance’s members, Cyient understands the power of an industry standard to facilitate rapid and wide-reaching innovation. The business already builds its systems on the classic & adaptive AUTOSAR standardized automotive software architecture – itself an alliance between OEM manufacturers, software developers and suppliers. As every customer solution produced by Cyient is ISO 26262 compliant, the ability to use the eSync specification to enable ISO 26262 compliance for OTA updates with cyber security enabled is a key benefit for the company.

“We are glad to be part of eSync Alliance,” said Rajaneesh Kini, President & Chief Technology Officer, Cyient. “We are looking forward to working with all members of the eSync Alliance and making progress towards OTA standardizations and innovations. Cyient continues to invest in enabling intelligent mobility solutions for our customers, and modernized OTA systems are key to this journey. As an engineering and technology solutions provider, we are excited to work closely with industry experts, equipment manufacturers, and other ecosystem players to align with the automotive industry’s need to design sustainable and intelligent mobility for a better tomorrow.”

Mike Gardner, Executive Director of the eSync Alliance, said: “The success of the eSync Alliance and our mission to achieve OTA standardization depends on the engagement of a broad range of manufacturing stakeholders. Cyient’s long-standing work in the design engineering, silicon, software and ECU fields makes it a very valuable member in our journey to achieve widespread adoption. This is, of course, a two-way partnership, and we believe that the benefits availed by Cyient through gaining access to the eSync specification will be significant.”

SOURCE: eSync Alliance