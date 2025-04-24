Establishment of “Subaru nw Sight” as a human resource services company jointly funded by Subaru, Nisso, and World Intec

Subaru Corporation, Nisso Corporation and World Intec Co., Ltd. have agreed to establish a jointly owned company called “SUBARU nw Sight Co. Ltd.” for the purpose of providing temporary staffing and other human resource services

Subaru Corporation, Nisso Corporation and World Intec Co., Ltd. have agreed to establish a jointly owned company called “SUBARU nw Sight Co. Ltd.” for the purpose of providing temporary staffing and other human resource services.

1. Background, purpose, and overview of the joint venture

The automotive industry is said to be undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, driven by electrification, autonomous driving technologies, and the rise of connected cars. At the same time, Japan faces a declining working-age population due to a low birthrate and aging society, intensifying competition for talent across the automotive industry and other sectors.

Guided by its goal of “Becoming One Subaru” as set forth in its management policy, Subaru is working together with its business partners to further strengthen the entire supply chain in today’s increasingly competitive environment. By building frameworks for the rapid and efficient acquisition and development of talent, Subaru aims to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing across the entire supply chain. Nisso and World Intec are major companies that specialize in temporary staffing and other human resource services for manufacturers. Both companies have many years of experience, a strong commitment to compliance, outstanding recruiting and sales capabilities, and expertise for training programs. The two companies have relationships with Subaru and many other manufacturers.

“SUBARU nw Sight”, which will be owned by these three companies, will draw on the strengths of Nisso and World Intec to provide human resource services to Subaru and its suppliers. These services will help create workplaces where people of many different backgrounds can realize their potential. Services will include measures to give people opportunities for increasing their value through education, reskilling and other programs. By using these activities, “SUBARU nw Sight” aims to establish a human resources framework capable of supporting manufacturing operations as the entire manufacturing sector changes.

We plan to position “SUBARU nw Sight” to define new ways for people to do their jobs and to create workplaces where a diverse array of people can gain skills and find happiness. The overall objective is to use this new company to contribute to the revitalization and progress of manufacturing in Japan.

* Service concept

2. Profile of the joint venture