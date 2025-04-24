Establishment of “Subaru nw Sight” as a human resource services company jointly funded by Subaru, Nisso, and World Intec

Subaru Corporation, Nisso Corporation and World Intec Co., Ltd. have agreed to establish a jointly owned company called “SUBARU nw Sight Co. Ltd.” for the purpose of providing temporary staffing and other human resource services.
1. Background, purpose, and overview of the joint venture
The automotive industry is said to be undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, driven by electrification, autonomous driving technologies, and the rise of connected cars. At the same time, Japan faces a declining working-age population due to a low birthrate and aging society, intensifying competition for talent across the automotive industry and other sectors.
Guided by its goal of “Becoming One Subaru” as set forth in its management policy, Subaru is working together with its business partners to further strengthen the entire supply chain in today’s increasingly competitive environment. By building frameworks for the rapid and efficient acquisition and development of talent, Subaru aims to enhance competitiveness in manufacturing across the entire supply chain. Nisso and World Intec are major companies that specialize in temporary staffing and other human resource services for manufacturers. Both companies have many years of experience, a strong commitment to compliance, outstanding recruiting and sales capabilities, and expertise for training programs. The two companies have relationships with Subaru and many other manufacturers.
“SUBARU nw Sight”, which will be owned by these three companies, will draw on the strengths of Nisso and World Intec to provide human resource services to Subaru and its suppliers. These services will help create workplaces where people of many different backgrounds can realize their potential. Services will include measures to give people opportunities for increasing their value through education, reskilling and other programs. By using these activities, “SUBARU nw Sight” aims to establish a human resources framework capable of supporting manufacturing operations as the entire manufacturing sector changes.
We plan to position “SUBARU nw Sight” to define new ways for people to do their jobs and to create workplaces where a diverse array of people can gain skills and find happiness. The overall objective is to use this new company to contribute to the revitalization and progress of manufacturing in Japan.
* Service concept
2. Profile of the joint venture
|(1) Name
|SUBARU nw Sight Co., Ltd.
|(2) Location
|1183-1, Iida-cho, Ota City, Gunma Prefecture
|(3) Business
|Temporary staffing and fee-based employee placement business
Outsourcing and subcontracting business
|(4) Capital
|300 million yen
|(5) Investment ratios
|Subaru Corporation: 34%; Nisso Corporation: 33%; World Intec Co., Ltd.: 33%
3. Schedule
|(1) Establishment of SUBARU nw Sight
|June 2, 2025
|(2) Start of operations
|September 1, 2025 (tentative)
4. Profiles of owners of the joint venture
■ Profile of Subaru
|(1) Name
|Subaru Corporation
|(2) Location
|Ebisu Subaru Bldg., 1-20-8, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|(3) Representative
|Atsushi Osaki
|(4) Business
|Manufacture, sales and repair of passenger cars and their components
|(5) Capital
|153,795 million yen
|(6) Established
|July 15, 1953
■ Profile of Nisso
|(1) Name
|NISSO CORPORATION
|(2) Location
|Nisso Kosan (NISSO) Shin Yokohama Bldg.,
1-4-1 Shin Yokohama, Kohoku-ku, Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture
|(3) Representative
|Ryuichi Shimizu
|(4) Business
|Manufacturing-related human resources services (engineer dispatching, manufacturing dispatching, recruitment, manufacturing contracting, etc.)
|(5) Capital
|100 million yen
|(6) Established
|August 21, 1980
|(7) Major shareholder and shareholding ratio
|NISSO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd: 100% (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market: 9332)
■ Profile of World Intec
|(1) Name
|World Intec Co., Ltd.
|(2) Location
|Fukuoka Asahi Building, 2-1-1, Hakata Ekimae, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|(3) Representative
|Katsuhiro Kuriyama
|(4) Business
|Comprehensive consulting for R&D, information, technology and manufacturing, human resources consulting and outsourcing guided by World Holdings
|(5) Capital
|450 million yen
|(6) Established
|February 4, 2014
|(7) Major shareholder and shareholding ratio
|World Holdings Co., Ltd.: 100% (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market: 2429)
SOURCE: Subaru