Esri and HERE sign multi-year map data licensing agreement

Users of ArcGIS, the powerful location intelligence software from Esri, the world leader in spatial analytics, can now take advantage of a wide range of map data from HERE Technologies, following a new multi-year licensing agreement between the two companies.

The agreement means ArcGIS users have access to global, accurate and fresh geospatial content, including dozens of new and rich map attributes. The expanded set of attributes will enhance core ArcGIS capabilities of mapping, geocoding, routing and spatial analysis, allowing ArcGIS users to consume these enhanced capabilities in their ArcGIS applications and, at the same time, allow partners and developers to create new and innovative solutions.

Esri is also integrating HERE’s historical, real-time and predictive traffic data into the ArcGIS platform. These data streams can serve as a powerful asset in everything from deciding where to build a new road, to developing services for which accurate ETA calculations are critical.

Today, HERE map data is already enriching analyses and visualizations for users of Esri software in several sectors, including government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and transportation. As the data universe continues to grow and the world becomes more complex, location-based data analytics will become an increasingly useful tool for the public and private sectors.

“Our number one priority is giving our users access to the highest quality technology to support their work. The new agreement with our long-term partner HERE Technologies fulfils this aim, and makes The Science of Where come to life for all our customers,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president.

“Esri has been a very important partner for HERE and we are delighted to be expanding our collaboration. The additional datasets we’re bringing into ArcGIS will give all Esri customers even more possibilities to enrich their analyses, as well as develop new solutions not previously possible,” said Roy Kolstad, VP Sales, HERE.

Esri currently utilizes HERE mapping and location data in a wide range of cloud-based, online and on-premises ArcGIS products.

