eSOL Europe expands to support “Full Stack Engineering” strategy globally

eSOL, a worldwide leader in embedded software and edge computing solutions, is announcing the global expansion of its “Full Stack Engineering” (FSE) strategy at Embedded World 2025 (Hall 4, Booth 417). Building on the success of last year’s eSOL Technology Forum, this expansion will support the company’s growing customer base with the creation of new “Centers of Competence” in Europe.

The FSE strategy is addressing the need for software defined everything (SDx) that integrates all layers – enabling long-term system maintenance and improvement through software updates. In Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), for example, SDx enables ongoing feature enhancements and safety updates even after a vehicle has been purchased. To achieve this efficiently and cost-effectively, a holistic development strategy is required, and it must cover everything from the operating system (OS) to applications.

As both an OS vendor and an engineering service provider, eSOL works closely with customers to support their software development. By taking a platform-centric approach, eSOL delivers full stack solutions that enable SDVs and other software-defined systems to achieve their full potential. The company enjoys proven expertise in functional safety and technology for high-performance computing with low power consumption and high efficiency, built through decades of experience in embedded systems software. Such capabilities are essential for SDx system development, ensuring reliable, scalable, and future-proof software solutions.

As part of this investment, eSOL appointed Laurent Emmerich as Vice President of Customer Solutions & Engineering at eSOL Europe. His hiring is a strategic move to strengthen eSOL’s customer focus and advance the implementation of the FSE strategy. In addition, eSOL will also open new offices in both Paris and Munich.

“We are excited to roll-out eSOL’s Full Stack Engineering strategy globally” says Laurent Emmerich. “As a partner for SDx development, eSOL will continue to offer OS, middleware and tools expertise alongside custom engineering services that enable customers to create software-defined systems with high efficiency and performance – while ensuring functional safety across all system layers.”

eSOL’s global FSE strategy will be formally introduced at the upcoming trade show Embedded World (March 11-13, 2025), where the company will also showcase its capabilities in supporting software-defined systems from OS to applications.

SOURCE: eSOL