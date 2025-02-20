eSOL and Intron Technology enter business partnership for next-generation SDVs in the Chinese market

eSOL takes major step into Chinese automotive business through sales contract with powerful Chinese partner

eSOL, a leading developer of real-time embedded software solutions for the automotive market, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Intron Technology Holdings Limited, a leading provider of automotive electronics solutions in China, to realize next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs) in the Chinese market.

eSOL supplies real-time operating system (RTOS) platform products that offer high levels of safety and scalability together with efficient development tools. This new partnership will make these eSOL products available to Chinese customers and automotive OEMs as part of Intron Technology’s automotive electronics solutions, backed up by its technical support and other services. The goal is to encourage innovation and the establishment of an application ecosystem for automotive software in the Chinese market, thereby fostering the development of next-generation SDVs in China.

eSOL is a leading global company in the fields of embedded systems and edge computing, providing the automotive industry with reliable, flexible, and scalable embedded software, system platforms, technical support, and services covering the entire development cycle from concept to design, specification, and engineering. This Full Stack Engineering ensures comprehensive support for the development of SDVs. It aims to promote development and innovation in the automotive sector by helping developers to simplify the development process, build a stable and open electrical and electronic architecture, and improve development quality.

As a leading automotive electronics solutions provider in China, Intron Technology has built a “service platform for the automotive electronics industry in China” that thoroughly integrates the upstream and downstream ecological resources of the industry based on the philosophy of “openness and innovation, collaboration and inclusiveness, and value co-creation.” It has also established an interconnected and highly collaborative industrial ecosystem with top international suppliers and technology companies involved in components, embedded software, and toolchains. This facilitates the integration of software and hardware technologies in the automotive electronics industry, and it continues to create value for the industry.

With the rise of SDVs and the rapid development of intelligence and connectivity in the automobile industry, vehicle electronic and electrical architectures have become more centralized. The ability to build and develop software systems has become the key to defining automotive product capabilities beyond hardware safety and high performance. This partnership will allow both parties to leverage their competitive edges in technologies and resources in the fields of automotive electronics, embedded systems, software toolchains, and new energy. By focusing on intelligent driving software, toolchains, and embedded system platforms, the partners will be in a position to actively promote the development of innovative applications and the establishment of an industrial software ecosystem. This will include working together to address the fast-growing and huge market opportunities and challenges in China’s automotive industry for EVs and other new energy vehicles.

Masaki Gondo, CTO and Senior Executive VP at eSOL, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that the Chinese automotive market leads the world in EVs and autonomous driving, and that its technologies in these fields are at the forefront globally. Intron Technology has built an extensive market for itself in these areas, establishing its brand as one with a strong influence in China’s automotive electronics sector. Collaborating with the company is an important step for eSOL as we seek to actively cultivate and deepen our involvement in the Chinese market. eSOL intends to work with Intron Technology to further advance and develop SDVs in China and globally by helping Chinese OEMs and their partners accelerate R&D, shorten product development cycles, and further enhance creativity.”

Mr. Davy Luk, Chairman, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Intron Technology, said: “As a leading global enterprise in the field of embedded software platforms, the addition of eSOL constitutes a major expansion and development of our ‘automotive electronics industry service platform’ and toolchain partnership network. With the rapid development of automotive intelligence, software has become increasingly valuable to a vehicle. Intron Technology will give full scope to the strong synergy and ecological effect of the industrial service platform, work with partners to promote the innovation and application of embedded software technology, and explore the future of efficiency enhancement and transformation in automotive embedded R&D.”

