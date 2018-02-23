Eric Elzvik proposed as new Board member of AB Volvo

Eric Elzvik, 57, has served at ABB as Group CFO between 2013 and 2017. He joined ABB in 1984 and has during his solid career held a variety of leadership roles in the ABB Finance function in Sweden, Singapore and Switzerland, including CFO for the Divisions Discrete Automation & Motion and Automation Products and a position as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and New Ventures and also as Head of Corporate Development. Eric Elzvik is currently a board member of LM Ericsson, Sweden, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Switzerland and Global Gateway South, USA.

The Election Committee proposes that, in accordance with the Audit Committee’s recommendation, Deloitte be elected as new auditor until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2022.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of three of the company’s largest shareholders, who together represent 11.3 percent of the outstanding shares and 33.5 percent of the outstanding votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Bengt Kjell, representing AB Industrivärden, Yngve Slyngstad, representing Norges Bank Investment Management, as well as Pär Boman, representing Svenska Handelsbanken, SHB Pension Fund, SHB Employee Fund, SHB Pensionskassa and Oktogonen.

February 23, 2018

For further information, please contact: Bengt Kjell, Chairman of the Election Committee, Tel: +46 705-94 53 98.

