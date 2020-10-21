Equipmake launches next-gen, cost-effective ASIL-D ready inverter for high performance electric vehicles

Leading electrification specialist, Equipmake, has launched an all-new inverter that combines off-the-shelf ASIL-D functional safety with exceptional power density, making it the cost-effective choice for manufacturers of low volume, high performance electric vehicles such as hypercars and electrified classics.

Based in Norfolk, UK, Equipmake provides EV technology to automotive OEMs and specialist supercar makers, producing everything from industry-leading electric motors to power electronic systems, all the way up to complete EV drivetrains, while also operating across marine, mining, off-highway, agriculture and aerospace.

Playing a crucial role in the EV powertrain, the inverter converts DC charge from the battery to AC charge to drive the electric motor, also timing switching changes to adjust the frequency of the AC charge to control the speed of the motor, much like a fuel injection and ignition system does in a combustion engine.

With the growth in low volume production of electric sports cars, including all-new hypercars and electrified classic cars from OEMs and start-ups alike, Equipmake has developed the HPI-450 to address a major challenge faced by these manufacturers: equipping their vehicle with an inverter that has ASIL-D functional safety and high performance but comes in on budget too.

Ian Foley, Managing Director, Equipmake said: “Until now, high performance inverters with ASIL-D functional safety have only really been available from Tier 1 suppliers to OEMs at considerable cost. That cost is not viable for low volume runs, so for a manufacturer of niche high performance electric vehicles – and even an OEM looking to do a low volume run of EVs – sourcing the right inverter has been a challenge. Equipmake has solved this with the HPI-450, which not only has off-the-shelf ASIL-D status but outstanding power density, at a cost that is very competitive even at low volumes.”

Engineered and manufactured in the UK, Equipmake’s HPI-450 inverter boasts high power density of 30 kW/kg. Featuring Semikron IGBT modules, the HPI-450 inverter is capable of switching frequencies at up to 20 kHz.

Equipmake’s HPI-450 inverter is available now and can be ordered in production runs of tens of units, right up to thousands. It joins the company’s other industry-leading innovations, including its APM electric motor, believed to be the most power dense in global series production.

Late last year, Equipmake opened an all-new factory in Snetterton, Norfolk, where the company provides the complete electric mobility solution – whatever the sector – offering the capability to design, test and manufacture everything from motors to fully electrified platforms. It also sources and supplies the very latest lithium-ion batteries, creating entire electric drivetrains for an increasingly international customer base.

SOURCE: Equipmake