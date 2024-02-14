Equal deposit and monthly payments make Renault Clio and Captur offers a perfect match for 24-plate car buyers

Renault Clio and Captur offers now include matching customer deposit and monthly payments

Renault has made its Clio and Captur offers even more attractive, matching the initial customer deposit to the monthly payment and increasing its own deposit contribution.

Available until 2 April 2024, the enhanced Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) offers come at the perfect time for anyone who is considering upgrading to an award-winning supermini or acclaimed compact SUV in readiness for March’s 24-plate registration. With deposits of only a few hundred pounds, the offers allow customers to get behind the wheel of a brand-new Clio or Captur for an initial outlay that is far less than they may have imagined.

The improved offers mean that the TCe 90 evolution version of the Clio can be driven away with a deposit of only £248 and monthly payments of £248 via a four-year 7.9% APR representative PCP, which includes a £1,000 deposit contribution.

Should car buyers wish to add many of the benefits of an electrified vehicle to their Clio experience, they can also opt for the same finance package on the highly efficient Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145. In evolution trim, the stylish five-door supermini is available for £298 per month following a customer deposit of £298. All offers on the advanced petrol/electric hybrid Clio include a deposit contribution of £750.

Captur customers also have the choice of the same advanced hybrid drivetrain and the turbocharged TCe 90 petrol engine. If they opt for the frugal TCe 90 in evolution specification, the ever-popular SUV is available with a customer deposit of £279 and monthly payments of £279. The 7.9% APR representative PCP deal also includes a sizeable deposit contribution of £2,000.

The Captur E-Tech full hybrid 145 comes with a £1,750 deposit contribution on all versions. The range starts with the comprehensively-equipped evolution, which customers can purchase with a £319 deposit and monthly payments of the same amount.

SOURCE: Renault