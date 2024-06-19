ePURE: EU renewable ethanol sets new record for greenhouse-gas reduction, confirming its importance for transport de-fossilisation

Renewable EU ethanol reduced GHG emissions by more than 79% compared to fossil fuel in 2023, according to the latest certified producer data

Production and use of renewable ethanol from ePURE members and other EU producers reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by an average of 79.1% compared to fossil fuels in 2023, according to newly certified data. It was the 12th consecutive year in which EU renewable ethanol increased its GHG-reduction score.

The new report comes as the EU prepares for a reshaped European Commission and Parliament that will consider how to make Green Deal policies more effective and socially inclusive.

The record-breaking GHG-reduction figure highlights the continuing innovation of the European renewable ethanol industry as biorefineries decrease emissions and improve the already impressive sustainability of EU crop-based and advanced biofuels.

“The strategic value of European ethanol biorefineries has never been clearer,” said David Carpintero, Director General of ePURE, the European renewable ethanol association.

“By producing food, feed and fuel for Europe, the ethanol industry contributes to key EU strategic goals, including climate change reduction, energy independence, food security and industrial and agricultural autonomy. Every year renewable ethanol reduces more GHG emissions compared to fossil fuel – making our industry a world leader in terms of sustainability.”

The record-high GHG-saving performance of ePURE members’ ethanol was also accompanied by significant production of food and feed co-products (6.5 million tonnes of commercial product) and of captured biogenic CO 2 (1.5 million tonnes) – more ways in which ethanol production contributes to EU food security and offsets fossil resources.

Once again, ePURE members produced more food and feed co-products than renewable ethanol – more food than fuel.

The 2023 findings were compiled from ePURE members and other EU producers and certified by auditing firm Copartner.

ePURE’s membership includes 20 producing companies with around 50 refineries across the EU and UK, accounting for about 85% of EU renewable ethanol production.

SOURCE: ePURE