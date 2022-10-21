ePowertrain plant opening and product highlights

Electric Axles for HCV – eAX 840-R: designed for Nikola Tre, engineered for customers’ needs. Installed for the first time on the Nikola Tre BEV, the eAX 840-R is a dual-eMotor axle for vehicles up to 44 tons GCVW (Gross Combined Vehicle Weight) which guarantees high performance and efficiency, reliability, and low TCO, with long oil change intervals and a rated service lifetime of up to 1,200,000 km.

LCV Central Drive – eCD 140. Integrating an electric drive system into existing conventional vehicles: FPT Industrial’s engineering team has designed a lean, integrated central drive system for light commercial vehicles and minibuses in order to guarantee easy integration into existing platforms. For rear-wheel drive applications, as with all Brand products, the eCD 140 is extremely durable, efficient, and reliable (up to 350,000 km, with lifetime oil fill).

Battery packs

Thanks to the company’s know-how and its partnership with Microvast, a market leader in ultra- fast-charging, long-life battery power systems, the Brand has started battery pack development and production for commercial vehicle, minibus, and bus applications, featuring multipack options for both goods and people transport missions.

eBS 37 – Battery pack for zero-emission urban mobility

The 37 kWh FPT Battery Pack for LCV and Minibus applications is a modular battery pack that incorporates Microvast cells and modules with unique lithium-ion technology offering impressive energy density and depth-of-discharge (95%), with advantages in terms of reduced battery weight. Thanks also to NMC (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese) technology, the most high- performance solution to date (for commercial vehicle applications), the eBS 37 offers quick charging/discharge times.