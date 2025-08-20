Epitome of GSE: Opel unleashes Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Phygital premiere: New concept car on display at IAA Mobility 2025 and playable in Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this autumn

Just one week after giving a tantalising teaser of its upcoming concept car, Opel has removed the covers and revealed a first full set of images along with the name of the show car which will celebrate its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich (September 8 to 14, 2025). As the name suggests, the stunning Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo not only gives a preview of upcoming GSE models. It also reaffirms Opel’s commitment to the small car segment and can be driven by everybody in one of the world’s premiere racing simulators – Gran Turismo 7, this autumn. With its stunning design paired with an overall output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Nm of torque and a top speed of 320 km/h the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo represents the epitome of Opel’s GSE performance sub-brand.

“The Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo takes our GSE sub-brand to the next level. It not only shows what is possible on a small car platform, it also displays a clear view to the future and appeals to all kinds of car enthusiasts. For the first time ever, an Opel concept can not only be admired from afar. This autumn everybody can drive this stunning newcomer in Gran Turismo 7 and experience OMG! GSE moments for themselves. The result of the combination of the iconic Corsa nameplate with high-performance GSE traits speaks for itself,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“We are delighted to welcome Opel back to Gran Turismo with such an exciting and innovative take on the Corsa. Opel has a rich racing heritage, and the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo will be popular with GT players around the world. We love seeing Vision Gran Turismo cars brought to life as full-scale models and can’t wait for the reaction of fans when it is unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2025 on 8 September before it is displayed at the Gran Turismo World Series event in Berlin on Saturday, 20 September,” said Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi.

Powerful, efficient, highly dynamic

Outstanding efficiency paired with thrilling driving dynamics are key for the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. It comes with two 350 kW (476 hp) electric motors, one on each axle, and boasts a combined output of 588 kW (800 hp). In addition, the permanent all-wheel drive enhances grip, handling, and overall vehicle stability. In combination with the single-speed transmission, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 320 km/h. Furthermore, the inclusion of a boost function that delivers an additional 59 kW (80 hp) for up to four seconds makes overtaking on the track even easier. Once fully depleted, the boost function is completely recharged in 80 seconds.

Despite coming with an 82 kWh battery, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo only weighs in at 1170 kg. This has been achieved thanks to the use of lightweight material throughout.

Stunning technical design matches inner values

The exhilarating performance is matched by the muscular and powerful appearance with the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo demonstrating the freedom that the STLA Small platform enables in terms of design and proportions. The concept car has a similar footprint to a Corsa but it is lower and considerably wider. Meanwhile, the overall design shows a new, more technical execution of Opel’s bold and pure design philosophy. The body sculpture displays sharp and precise feature lines combined with technical and machined details. At the front, the latest concept from Rüsselsheim sports a new slim execution of the next generation Opel Vizor. The illuminated Opel Blitz sits proudly at the centre of the signature Opel Compass, the guiding element of the design which also acts as the car’s backbone. It is flanked by signature lighting bars on the horizontal axis which end in two three-dimensional glass blocks. The vertical axis is now also illuminated around the Blitz and the centre crease extends from the front bumper into the aero-optimised bonnet.

This principle continues at the rear with the distinctive compass signature braking light created by edge lighting technology. This combines with bold “OPEL” lettering to form the central element. The wide rear compass taillamp merges with the rear window to give the tail end a bold and detoxed look. Overall, the compass is elevated to the central spine of the concept car and is emphasised both on the exterior and interior.

Optimised aero solutions and attention to detail

To ensure that the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo remains firmly planted on the road, it features numerous clever and optimised aero solutions. Aero curtains in front of the confident front and rear fenders along with black aero blade fender flares ensure smoother airflow thus enhancing the vehicle’s handling at high speeds. In addition, the aero wheels increase efficiency by reducing air turbulence in the wheelhouses while the active aero diffusor and active aero spoiler help increase or decrease downforce depending on the driving situation.

The usual attention to detail displayed by concept cars from Rüsselsheim is another key feature of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. For example, the turn indicators are hidden in the front and rear fenders and executed as slim sleeping edge lights. In addition, truncated triangular elements inspired by historic and iconic motorsport vehicles such as the Opel Manta 400 rally car have been integrated in various components with the wheel structure, the roof spoiler and the roll cage all sporting this design. And the stunning overall appearance is further emphasised by the contrasting use of colours. The body is held in pearl white, aero elements, like the bonnet, spoiler or diffusor shine in bold yellow while the roof and front aero blade fender flares are black. Even the rims follow this use of colour. The front Goodyear tyres sit on 21-inch black and yellow rims, while at the rear they sit on white and yellow 22-inch rims. In both cases, Bilstein dampers help maintain contact with the road and further improve handling.

Detoxed racing experience

Inside the cockpit, drivers can look forward to a detoxed racing experience which also follows the signature Opel Compass. The sleek steering wheel provides an unobstructed view of the most important information which is projected on the head-up display – no further screens are needed. Thus, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo’s cockpit offers completely new perspectives. The suspended, lightweight driver’s sport seat – also designed in black and bright yellow – with six-point seatbelts fully integrates the driver in the driving experience and together with the roll-cage ensures highest safety standards. Elsewhere, onboard sensors alert the driver to the presence of other vehicles. For example, when a vehicle enters the blind spot, a warning appears via illuminated fabrics that cover the dashboard and door inserts.

The Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo represents the latest highlight in Opel’s long concept car history. The brand with the Blitz was the first European manufacturer to present a concept car in the critically acclaimed Experimental GT in 1965. 60 years later, Opel is once again breaking new ground by presenting a physical show car at the IAA Mobility 2025 which can also be played in Gran Turismo 7 and connects the brand to the gaming community. The Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo draws on Opel’s strong motorsport roots and combines this with the iconic Corsa nameplate while simultaneously giving an outlook on future generations of sporty GSE models with the Blitz. In short, it represents the epitome of Opel’s highly dynamic GSE sub-brand and packages everything in an all-electric high-performance small car.

