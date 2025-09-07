Epiq show car: Škoda’s bold vision of its most affordable all-electric SUV revealed

Škoda Epiq show car previews the brand’s upcoming all-electric city SUV crossover, scheduled for production in 2026

Škoda Auto has unveiled its new Epiq show car, offering a clear preview of its forthcoming all-electric city SUV crossover. The model features a bold, minimalist design and innovative elements that highlight practical solutions, making the Epiq an ideal companion for everyday use. It represents an important step in Škoda’s electrification strategy and reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering appealing, innovative, and affordable electric vehicles. A seamless digital experience with advanced technologies and assistance systems will complement the driving experience. The Epiq debuted at the Volkswagen Group media workshop ahead of the IAA in Munich, alongside the other models in the Electric Urban Car Family (EUCF) of Volkswagen’s Brand Group Core (BGC).

“The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Škoda’s successful all-electric family. It embodies the essence of Škoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly, intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point. With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

Everyday companion: Compact size, big on space and range

The show car presents the Epiq as a compact city SUV crossover measuring 4.1 metres in length. It seats five passengers comfortably, offers an impressive 475-litre boot and a range of up to 425 kilometres. This makes it practical for everyday use while also suitable for longer journeys. The starting price of the future production model is expected to be comparable with its ICE counterpart, the Kamiq, in many markets – positioning it as the most affordable electric vehicle in Škoda’s expanding portfolio. This further underlines Škoda’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable and accessible mobility solutions.

Modern Solid inside and out: Robust, functional, authentic

The Epiq is the first Škoda model to fully adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid design language, applied both inside and out. This philosophy combines robustness, functionality, and authenticity, clearly reflected in the bold, minimalist styling of the show car. The Cashmere matt paintwork is paired with a glossy black Tech-Deck Face, framed by T-shaped LED daytime running lights and turn indicators. The headlights sit lower, accentuating the robust front bumper with its spoiler finished in Cosmo grey. A new tornado line visually separates the body sections, gives the vehicle strong shoulders, and distinguishes the glass cabin from the rest of the car – creating a dynamic and contemporary look.

Interior: Focus on practicality and digital integration

Inside, Škoda focuses on usability and everyday practicality. The Epiq offers generous storage options and clever luggage solutions, including bag hooks, fasteners, and hidden underfloor compartments. Reflecting Škoda’s ‘Mobile First’ approach, the interior is minimalist and functional, featuring wireless phone charging, Simply Clever compartments, as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels. This mix of practicality and smart design ensures the Epiq meets the needs of both families and lifestyle-oriented customers.

Joint production: Electric Urban Car Family to be produced in Spain

The Epiq will be built at the Volkswagen Navarra plant in Spain as part of a joint development and production project within Volkswagen’s BGC. With the EUCF initiative, the BGC aims to democratise electric mobility for future generations by introducing four attractive, affordable electric cars across three brands. The production version of the Škoda Epiq is scheduled to make its world premiere in mid-2026.

SOURCE: Škoda