EPAM and HERE Technologies partner to accelerate IoT Tracking solutions

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, and HERE Technologies, the Open Location Platform company, announced a new collaboration focused on creating and delivering innovative asset tracking solutions to the transportation, logistics, distribution and fleet management industries.

The combination of HERE location technology for high-accuracy end-to-end tracking of goods, services and content and EPAM’s comprehensive IoT capabilities, including development of a full range of connected devices to infrastructure integration capabilities, will help customers create broad new enterprise business models as well as drive new efficiencies across their organizations.

“Commerce today is conducted at global scale, where supply chains and marketplaces transcend geography. At the same time, businesses can no longer afford operational inefficiencies as consumers expect goods and services to be delivered with unprecedented speed and reliability,” said, Leon van de Pas, SVP Internet of Things at HERE Technologies. “The combination of HERE Tracking and EPAM’s ability to quickly engineer and deliver IoT software is a powerful solution for any business to fundamentally increase its operational efficiency.”

EPAM intends to build a comprehensive digital platform for transportation, asset and fleet management companies that utilizes HERE Tracking as an integrated capability. HERE Tracking is a powerful cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) for low-energy, high accuracy and real-time tracking of goods and devices both indoors and outdoors.

HERE Tracking, built on the HERE Open Location Platform, gives EPAM and HERE the ability to offer customers a comprehensive set of location and tracking services, including:

industry-grade maps for indoor venues and outdoor environments with geo-coding capabilities;

highly accurate, energy-efficient indoor-outdoor positioning technology with offline capabilities that enables conventional tracking devices to work longer due to superior battery management;

tracking and geo-fencing APIs; and

analytics API and visualization tools

“As we continue to evolve our IoT services practice to include a broad range of vertical and horizontal use cases, partnerships with industry leaders like HERE allow us to deliver powerful, context-aware and personalized solutions to enterprises and users alike,” said Eli Feldman, CTO, Advanced Technology, EPAM. “HERE Tracking capabilities are logically extensible beyond transportation use cases and can cover a range of in-demand capabilities in our key verticals including retail, media and entertainment and life sciences, in the future.”

For more information about EPAM’s IoT Solutions, please visit https://www.epam.com/solutions/advanced-technology/internet-of-things. For more information about HERE Technologies, visit https://www.here.com/en .

