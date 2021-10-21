EPA-estimated 42 mpg city! All-new Ford Maverick Hybrid is now America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid – the first standard hybrid pickup in America – officially has an EPA-estimated rating of 42 miles per gallon in the city

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup – the first standard hybrid pickup in America – is now officially America’s most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup with an EPA-estimated rating of 42 mpg city.1

The 2.5-liter hybrid has an EPA-estimated rating of 37 mpg combined, 33 mpg highway and an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of gas.2

“Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we’ve done that with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter 4-cylinder automatic (variable gear ratio) gasoline engine. At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects,” said Chris Mazur, Ford Maverick chief engineer.3

Maverick uses Ford’s innovative fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. Its briefcase-size, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery is packaged smartly below the second-row seats rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area.

Maverick Hybrid is expected to start shipping in December with the first customer deliveries expected in January 2022 so required state and federal emissions certification can be completed.

Due to high demand, all Maverick Hybrid production for the 2022 model year is expected to be fully reserved by early November. Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids have been reserved, ordering for Maverick Hybrid will close until reopening next summer.

Customers are still able to place orders for Maverick with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which is already on sale and off to a fast start with more on their way to dealers and customers nationwide.

1Actual mileage will vary.

2Range calculation based on 13.8-gallon tank and EPA-estimated rating of 37 mpg combined. Actual mileage will vary.

3Payload, towing, and EPA-estimated Fuel Economy Ratings are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

SOURCE: Ford