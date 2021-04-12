EPA confirms 260-mile range for Volkswagen ID.4 Pro electric SUV

Volkswagen of America, Inc., is pleased to announce a second round of fuel economy figures for the 2021 ID.4 electric SUV. The ID.4 Pro rear-wheel-drive has an EPA-estimated 260 miles of range on a full charge. The Pro S and 1st Edition rear-wheel-drive vehicles previously received an EPA estimate of-estimated 250 miles of range on a full charge.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy for ID.4 Pro RWD is 107 MPGe in city driving; 91 MPGe in highway driving, and 99 MPGe in combined city/highway driving. The EPA fuel economy estimates for ID.4 Pro S and 1st Edition models are 104 MPGe in city driving, 89 MPGe in highway driving, and 97 MPGe in combined city/highway driving.

The first ID.4 models to be launched offer an 82kWh (gross) battery and a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor with 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. At a public DC fast-charging station with 125 kW charging, the ID.4 can go from 5 to 80 percent charged in about 38 minutes.

ID.4 owners receive three years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers at no additional cost. Electrify America is the nation’s largest open DC fast charging network with more than 560 charging stations and more than 2,400 DC fast chargers, including two cross-country routes to take electric vehicle (EV) drivers from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, and Jacksonville to San Diego.

SOURCE: Volkswagen