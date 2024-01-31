EO Charging launches energy management solution

EO’s new solution will optimise energy usage and cost inside fleet depots

EO Charging (EO), a specialist in full fleet electrification solutions for depot-based fleets, today announced the launch of EO Hub, an energy management system (EMS) which automates load management for all AC and DC charging stations inside a single depot. EO Hub optimises grid connections, protects against outages through Active Load Management (ALM) and can help fleet operators reduce charging costs. Already installed by Go-Ahead and bpost, EO Hub, helps electric fleets manage their energy usage and spend.

EO Hub is the latest software innovation from EO Charging. It is an OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) load-controlling device that allows sites with restricted power access to distribute the power efficiently and in real time, to all active charging stations. EO Hub can integrate with an onsite meter or building management system (BMS) to calculate the available power on-site and automatically distribute power to priority vehicles, ensuring that fleets are optimally charged and ready to go when required. EO Hub supports the management of energy consumption, enabling fleets to maximise the use of off-peak energy tariffs.

EO Hub automatically addresses and flags connection interruptions to the Cloud ensuring >99% uptime of fleets. EO Hub enables the management of any AC and DC charger, that uses the OCPP protocol, regardless of brand or model.

“bpost has set itself the ambitious target to reach a Net Zero emission fleet by 2030. The transition to electric vans is a critical element to achieving this ambitious goal. EO Hub will align energy sources on site with the energy requirements of our electric vehicles and will give us greater visibility and control over our energy consumption. This will help us reduce our fleet total cost of ownership (TCO) and manage our energy spend in the long term,” said Els Renders, Program Manager Electrification at bpost.

Key features of the EO Hub:

Calculates the real time availability of power at a site and intelligently distributes to vehicles actively charging

Uses Active Load Management (ALM) to protect the site from outages and can mitigate the need for grid connection upgrades

Works without internet connectivity (‘offline mode’), helping deliver EO’s promise of >99% uptime

Reduces EV (Electric Vehicle) fleet total cost of ownership (TCO) by avoiding demand-charges and smoothing out the consumption throughout the charging period

Uploads power and performance data up to the EO Cloud CMS (charge management system), enabling access to live power and performance information

Provides the ability to integrate with on-site building management system (BMS) and renewables (solar, battery) through a variety of interfaces (serial, Ethernet, cloud)

Compatible with all OCCP AC & DC chargers

Works with all AC and DC charging stations inside a single depot

SOURCE: EO Charging