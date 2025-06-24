Envirotech (EVTV) announces vision for multi-modal electric mobility ecosystem

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ("Envirotech") today announced its bold vision to lead the future of electric mobility by integrating sustainable, American-assembled solutions across land, air, and sea, tapping into multiple multi-billion-dollar end markets

As global demand for alternatives to carbon-heavy infrastructure continues to accelerate, Envirotech believes that it is well-positioned to deliver a unified ecosystem, driving clean-energy solutions in agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and marine applications.

“Envirotech is building more than vehicles-we’re creating a connected ecosystem that powers sustainable mobility across land, air, and sea,” remarked Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Envirotech. “We believe that our unified approach positions us to meet the growing demand for clean, American-made solutions while delivering long-term value to shareholders and communities.”

Key Market Opportunities. Envirotech’s ecosystem targets high-growth sectors, including:

Agricultural Drones: A U.S. market projected to reach $1.76 billion by 2030, driven by precision farming and automation.

by 2030, driven by precision farming and automation. Commercial & Industrial Drone Services: A global market projected to reach $58.4 billion market by 2030, encompassing infrastructure inspection, surveillance, logistics, and delivery.

market by 2030, encompassing infrastructure inspection, surveillance, logistics, and delivery. Electric Watercraft: A U.S. market projected to exceed $1.28 billion by 2032, including personal and light commercial vessels with electric jet propulsion.

Growth Drivers and Strategic Initiatives. Envirotech’s integrated platform is designed to maximize efficiency and scalability, with key developments including:

New revenue streams expected for 2025 that complement its core portfolio of electric buses, vans, and trucks, including potential opportunities with Department of Defense, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and United States Department of Agriculture.

A pipeline of strategic acquisitions under review to accelerate market entry.

Next Steps and Engagement. Envirotech will continue generating core revenue from its commercial EV portfolio-including electric buses, vans, and trucks, while projecting additional topline growth beginning in 2025 expected to result from strategic acquisitions.

Maddox continued, “Look forward to additional updates-including tangible details on product launches and commercial-stage operations- as we gear up to execute on our unique market positioning in the back half of the year.”

