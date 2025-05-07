ENNOVI integrates advanced functionality with innovative busbar sealing technology in EV and hybrid drivetrains

ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces a new technology for sealing busbars, which prevents coolant leakage in hybrid and electric vehicle (xEV) drivetrain applications

ENNOVI-SealTech can be used with either busbars or other interconnects to accommodate applications such as motors, inverters or oil pump interfaces.

“Managing busbar interfaces in EVs where coolant is present on one side and a dry, electrically robust connection is required on the other side, presents several challenges,” explains Dominik Pawlik, Product Portfolio Director for Power Interconnects at ENNOVI. “Conventional sealing methods, such as potting or using rubber O-rings or gaskets, incur the high cost and time for secondary processes and/or issues with leakage over the lifetime of the assembly – ENNOVI-SealTech overcomes all these limitations”

ENNOVI-SealTech offers two sealing methods: double-walled shrink tubes or adhesive tape for challenging applications. Both eliminate post-processing, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility without sacrificing sealing performance.

ENNOVI-SealTech technology is subjected to rigorous testing to ensure it meets the specific requirements of each design. Every configuration is validated through a comprehensive testing process, including thermal aging at 150°C for 1,000 hours, and thermal shock cycling from -40°C to +150°C for 600 cycles (15 minutes per cycle), in accordance with the EN 60068-2 standard. A leak test is also performed to verify sealing integrity.

The use of shrink tubing or tape allows ENNOVI-SealTech to adapt to virtually any busbar shape and design specification. Moreover, the technology is compatible with a wide range of metals and plastics, including copper (Cu), aluminum (Al), PA66, PBT, PC, and others.

SOURCE: ENNOVI