Enhanced value from Volkswagen’s updated Passat

Volkswagen is enhancing the specification of the award-winning Passat. Available to order in its updated guise from today, Friday 5 January, each of the five Passat trim levels gain new standard features inside and out.

LED headlights are now standard on the SE Business, GT and Alltrack trims and the Passat R-Line now features Premium LED headlights. LED headlights replace the previous halogen units, and include 12 separate LED daytime running lights that also perform the indicator function.

On the Passat R-Line, the Premium LED headlights feature dual ‘U-shaped’ LED daytime running lights and dynamic curve lighting. Here, the lights swivel as the steering wheel is turned giving greater visibility of approaching corners and an early warning of potential hazards.

Every new Passat now comes with Volkswagen’s App-Connect system as standard. App-Connect enables the driver or a passenger to link their smartphone to the car via a USB cable. The screen of the phone is then ‘mirrored’ onto the Passat’s infotainment touchscreen.

This enables the user to play music and playlists on the move. The car will also read out text messages and allow the user to dictate a reply. A wide variety of other apps are available, too, including Spotify and Skype. App-Connect works with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink™ which means it is compatible with the vast majority of mobile smartphones.

From today the upgraded Passat SE Business, R-Line and Alltrack models will feature heated front seats as standard. Already on the Passat GT’s extensive equipment list, this means nearly every new Passat from now on will include this welcome addition.

SE Business models now feature 3Zone climate control. This means the driver and front passenger can set the temperature for their area of the car. There are separate controls for the rear passengers, too, and so the temperature of these three ‘zones’ of the Passat can be individually controlled. 3Zone climate control was already standard on the Passat GT, R-Line and Alltrack models.

Another update for the Passat SE Business is the addition of a colour multi-function display. The multi-function computer gives the driver a variety of information about the status of their Passat.

The Passat SE Business gains the most enhancements and, in comparison to the previous model, has £1,955 worth of extra equipment. This contrasts to a small price increase to this trim of £550 RRP OTR, so the customer saving is £1,405.

R-Line models have a similarly high total customer benefit of £1,315, and on Passat Alltrack models the specification adjusted saving is £1,000. The Passat GT enhancements, including a small £200 increase in the OTR RRP, result in a customer saving of £705.

The price of the Passat S hasn’t changed, and so it continues to start at £22,025 RRP OTR. The extra equipment on this model equates to a customer saving of £165.

The Passat won the prestigious European Car of the Year award when it was launched in 2015, and it continues to offer a high level of value for money. Every model includes, as a minimum, Volkswagen’s latest generation Composition Media infotainment system with an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen. This includes Bluetooth telephone and audio connection for two compatible smartphones, DAB digital radio, a CD player and an SD card reader.

Starting the range is the Passat S, which has 16-inch ‘Aragon’ alloy wheels and chrome radiator louvres, while anti-lock brakes, disc brakes, and electric front and rear windows add to the equipment list. The Passat S also features power-assisted steering, an electronic handbrake with hill-hold function, and a Driver Alert system to monitor driver fatigue.

SE Business adds satellite navigation via Volkswagen’s Discover Navigation infotainment system, with branded points of interest, three route options (Fast, Short and Eco), and preloaded European map data. Adaptive Cruise Control takes the strain out of longer journeys and Front Assist constantly monitors for potential collision risks. Parking sensors and electrically adjustable and foldable door mirrors further enhance the appeal.

Volkswagen Golf and Golf Estate



In 2017 Volkswagen significantly updated the Golf, it’s best-selling model to date, and the German manufacturer is starting the New Year with a further addition: the 130 PS BlueMotion version of the new 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine is now additionally available to order on Golf GT hatch and Golf Estate GT.

Focused on even better fuel economy, the 130 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine features a full shut-down mode. When the car is cruising, all four cylinders can temporarily turn off. As soon as more power is needed, the engine restarts. The driver barely notices the process other than the illumination of a small light on the dash panel to show the engine is in ‘Eco’ mode.

In the Golf hatch this new BlueMotion engine takes the car from a standing start to 62 mph in 8.8 seconds, whether the six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox is selected. Top speed for each variation is also the same, at 130 mph. The 130 PS of peak power is reached between 5000 and 6000 rpm. On the Golf Estate, 0-62 mph takes 9.2 seconds and top speed is 131 mph.

This technologically advanced engine was already available in SE and SE Navigation models on both the Golf hatch and the Golf Estate. It continues to be available in its more powerful 150 PS guise on the Golf GT and R-Line hatch models, and Golf Estate GT. In the 150 PS version two of the four cylinders are able to shut down.

Volkswagen today also introduces a petrol engine to the latest Golf Alltrack for the first time. Previously available with a choice of 2.0-litre diesels with 150 PS or 184 PS, the model now features the option of a 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine with a peak power output of 180 PS.

Designed to tackle rough terrain as comfortably as the urban jungle, the Golf Alltrack is based on the Golf Estate. It has an increased ride height (approx. 30 mm higher than the Golf Estate) and off-road suspension. It also has unique styling, including anthracite wheel arch protection and matt-chrome effect side-sill and underbody protection. Inside, it is equipped with Active Info Display, a 12.3-inch TFT screen, in place of traditional instrumentation.

Equipped to tackle rugged ground, the Golf Alltrack is available as a 4MOTION all-wheel drive car. In the new 1.8-litre 180 PS petrol version the Alltrack reaches a top speed of 135 mph and sprints to 62 mph from a standstill in only 7.5 seconds. Peak power is 180 PS at 4500-6200 rpm.

For full details of the expanded range of Volkswagen cars, together with brochures and full pricing information, and to use the brand’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

New trim/engine options now open for order, by model line:

Volkswagen Passat Estate

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP S 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 125 PS 124 £23,625 S 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 125 PS 117 £25,225 S 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 150 PS 119 £24,550 S 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 119 £26,170 S 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 5 120 PS 107 £25,580 S 1.6 TDI 7-spd DSG 5 120 PS 104 £27,180 S 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 5 150 PS 112 £26,725 S 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 114 £28,325 BlueMotion 1.6 TDI SCR 6-spd man 5 120 PS 96 £26,440 SE Business 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 125 PS 124 £25,415 SE Business 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 125 PS 117 £27,015 SE Business 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 150 PS 119 £26,340 SE Business 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 119 £27,960 SE Business 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 5 120 PS 107 £27,370 SE Business 1.6 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 120 PS 104 £28,970 SE Business 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 5 150 PS 112 £28,515 SE Business 2.0 TDI 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 114 £30,115 GT 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 125 PS 127 £27,170 GT 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 125 PS 120 £28,770 GT 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 150 PS 120 £28,115 GT 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 120 £29,715 Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP GT 1.8 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 180 PS 137 £30,750 GT 2.0 TSI 6-spd DSG 5 220 PS 149 £33,675 GT 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 5 120 PS 110 £29,125 GT 1.6 TDI 7-spd DSG 5 120 PS 107 £30,725 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 5 150 PS 115 £30,270 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 119 £31,870 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 190 PS 122 £33,220 GT 2.0 BiTDI SCR 4MOTION 7-spd DSG 5 240 PS 152 £38,360 Alltrack 2.0 TDI SCR 4MOTION 7-spd DSG 5 190 PS 140 £35,775 R-Line 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 125 PS 127 £28,365 R-Line 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 125 PS 120 £29,965 R-Line 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 5 150 PS 120 £29,310 R-Line 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 120 £30,910 R-Line 1.8 TSI 7-spd DSG 5 180 PS 137 £31,945 R-Line 2.0 TSI 6-spd DSG 5 220 PS 149 £34,670 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 5 150 PS 115 £31,465 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 150 PS 119 £33,065 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 5 190 PS 122 £34,415 R-Line 2.0 BiTDI SCR 4MOTION 7-spd DSG 5 240 PS 152 £39,355 GTE 1.4 TSI PHEV 6-spd DSG 5 218 PS 40 £36,530* GTE Advance 1.4 TSI PHEV 6-spd DSG 5 218 PS 40 £40,185*

*On the Road retail price including Government Plug-in Car Grant of £2,500

Volkswagen Passat saloon

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP S 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 125 PS 123 £22,025 S 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 125 PS 114 £23,625 S 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 150 PS 115 £22,950 S 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 117 £24,570 S 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 4 120 PS 105 £23,980 S 1.6 TDI 7-spd DSG 4 120 PS 104 £25,580 S 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 4 150 PS 109 £25,105 S 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 113 £26,725 BlueMotion 1.6 TDI SCR 6-spd man 4 120 PS 95 £24,840 SE Business 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 125 PS 123 £23,815 SE Business 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 125 PS 114 £25,415 Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP SE Business 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 150 PS 115 £24,740 SE Business 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 117 £26,360 SE Business 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 4 120 PS 105 £25,770 SE Business 1.6 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 120 PS 104 £27,370 SE Business 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 4 150 PS 109 £26,895 SE Business 2.0 TDI 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 113 £28,515 GT 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 125 PS 126 £25,570 GT 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 125 PS 117 £27,170 GT 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 150 PS 116 £26,515 GT 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 118 £28,115 GT 1.8 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 180 PS 136 £29,150 GT 2.0 TSI 6-spd DSG 4 220 PS 146 £32,075 GT 1.6 TDI 6-spd man 4 120 PS 109 £27,525 GT 1.6 TDI 7-spd DSG 4 120 PS 107 £29,125 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 4 150 PS 112 £28,670 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 118 £30,270 GT 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 190 PS 122 £31,620 GT 2.0 BiTDI SCR 4MOTION 7-spd DSG 4 240 PS 150 £36,460 R-Line 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 125 PS 126 £26,765 R-Line 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 125 PS 117 £28,365 R-Line 1.4 TSI 6-spd man 4 150 PS 116 £27,710 R-Line 1.4 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 118 £29,310 R-Line 1.8 TSI 7-spd DSG 4 180 PS 136 £30,345 R-Line 2.0 TSI 6-spd DSG 4 220 PS 146 £33,070 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 6-spd man 4 150 PS 112 £29,865 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 150 PS 118 £31,465 R-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 7-spd DSG 4 190 PS 122 £32,815 R-Line 2.0 BiTDI SCR 4MOTION 7-spd DSG 4 240 PS 150 £37,455 GTE 1.4 TSI PHEV 6-spd DSG 4 218 PS 40 £34,930* GTE Advance 1.4 TSI PHEV 6-spd DSG 4 218 PS 40 £38,585*

*On the Road retail price including Government Plug-in Car Grant of £2,500

Volkswagen Golf

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP GT 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion 6-spd man 3 130 PS 113 £23,435 GT 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion 6-spd man 5 130 PS 116 £24,090 GT 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion 7-spd DSG 5 130 PS 113 £25,505

Volkswagen Golf Estate

Model Engine Gearbox Doors Power CO₂ (g/km)* OTR RRP GT 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion 6-spd man 5 130 PS 116 £25,140 GT 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion 7-spd DSG 5 130 PS 113 £26,555 Alltrack 1.8 TSI 6-spd DSG 5 180 PS 156 £31,525

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.