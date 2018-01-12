Enhanced Mitsubishi l200 offers 3.5-tonne towing capacity

An increase in towing capacity to 3.5 tonnes headlines the latest improvements to the multi award-winning Mitsubishi L200 pickup.

The development takes the capability, practicality and appeal of the Mitsubishi L200 to new levels with the iconic pickup also offering best-in-class total carrying capacity when towing at the maximum weight. In addition, the L200 is also the only pickup that can tow 3.5-tonnes on tarmac in four-wheel drive.

Extra strengthening has been added to key load-bearing areas of the chassis with the result that 3.5-tonne towing capacity* is now possible with three-axle braked trailers, while a towing capacity of up to 3.1 tonnes is possible with one- or two-axle braked trailers and a towing capacity of 0.75 tonnes is possible regardless of the number of axles or whether or not the trailer is braked.

With more tyres in contact with the road, three-axle trailers offer improved straight line stability compared to two-axle trailers, while braking ability and weight distribution are also greatly enhanced, as is low-speed manoeuvrability and controllability in the event of a tyre blowout. To ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability, Mitsubishi has also developed a new heavy-duty towbar that is rated for use up to 3.5 tonnes.

Towing is further aided with the standard fitment of the advanced Trailer Stability Assist system, which works to brake independent wheels on the Mitsubishi L200 to restore stability should the trailer start to ‘snake’, and in addition to it enhanced towing capability, the Mitsubishi L200 also offers a bed payload of up to 590kg at its maximum towing weight, significantly greater than that offered by many of its rivals.

The latest Mitsubishi L200 is further enhanced with Mitsubishi’s touchscreen- and voice-controlled Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) infotainment system, which links with the majority of popular smartphones to allow the driver to make and receive calls, access text messages, listen to music and use the phone’s native satellite navigation systems for the most up-to-date mapping and traffic information. SDA also integrates the vehicle’s reversing camera display to assist when hitching up a trailer.

Since its introduction in July 2015, the latest, Series 5 Mitsubishi has won numerous awards. Most recently, it has won ‘Best Pickup’ in the Carbuyer Awards for the second consecutive year and ‘Pickup of the Year’ in the Auto Express awards for the third year in a row. Priced from £19,000 (CV List Price), the Mitsubishi L200 is available in single, club and double cab body styles. The pickup offers a payload of up to 1,060kg and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes (braked).

For further information on the Mitsubishi L200 and its enhanced towing capability, please visit www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/new-cars/l200/towing/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.