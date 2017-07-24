Engineer your way: Volkswagen Converter Recognition Scheme now live

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is delighted to announce that its new Converter Recognition scheme is now fully live, underpinning the brand’s existing and successful ‘Engineered to Go’ and ‘Engineered for You’ programmes.

Making the buying process much easier for customers, with servicing and aftersales support now available in one place, the new Converter Recognition programme will also extend the range of off-the-shelf and bespoke conversions on offer and guarantees the quality of products available directly through Volkswagen’s dedicated Van Centre network.

Ensuring conversions are a part of “business as usual” for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ head office, Van Centres and customers, key converter customer groups have been covered in the new programme. Available conversions include: access platforms, car transporters, cranes, minibuses and mobile workshops, as well as racking, refrigeration, welfare and wheelchair access vehicles, on top of standard Lutons, dropsides and tippers. The full list of conversions and converters can be seen here: https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/Conversions.html

The Converter Recognition programme’s rigorous audit introduces a number of new quality and technical criteria to which converter partners must adhere. A three-tiered approach has been developed to suit the differing converter agreements that Volkswagen operates (Registered Bodybuilder, Integrated Partner and Premium Partner). Integrated Partner and Premium Partners are required to undergo regular, stringent converter audits to ensure the quality of the products available, as well as deliver minimum type approval certification for each conversion meaning all Volkswagen-converted vehicles will feature the same aftersales support received by the brand’s standard vehicles.

Nick Axtell, Specialist Sales Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “We’re delighted the new Converter Recognition Programme is now fully live and a true representation of our ‘Working With You’ promise. We’re constantly looking to develop and improve our products and services and this new programme streamlines the conversion process for the benefit of our customers.”

