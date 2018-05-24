Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition published by Automotive World

May 24, 2018

Automotive World’s “Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition” contains production data for light- and heavy-duty vehicle engines in 2017.

Delivered in an Excel file, the data focuses on engines for on-highway applications, excluding agriculture, construction, marine, gen-sets, etc. The data – over 220 rows – can be sorted by region, country, plant location, producing group, customer brand, engine code / family / platform, and fuel type. Additional information, such as engine layout, is provided where available.

Producing groups listed include the manufacturers listed below. In addition, entries are provided for any joint venture activities they may operate.

  • Anhui Jianghuai
  • Anhui Quanchai
  • Ashok Leyland
  • AVIC
  • AvtoVAZ
  • BAIC
  • BMW
  • BYD Company
  • Changan
  • Changhe Suzuki
  • Chery
  • China Yituo
  • Chongqi Yu’an Huaihai
  • Chongqing
  • CNGC
  • CNH Industrial
  • CNHTC
  • Cummins
  • Daimler
  • Dongfeng
  • DPCA
  • FAW
  • FCA
  • Ford
  • Fujian Motor
  • GAC Gonow
  • Geely
  • General Motors
  • Great Wall
  • Guangdong Qingyuan
  • Guanxi Yuchai
  • Harbin
  • Honda
  • Hyundai Motor
  • Isuzu
  • KamAZ
  • Kunming Yunnei
  • Liuzhou Wuling Motors
  • Mazda
  • Mianyang Xinhua
  • Mitsubishi Motor
  • Navistar
  • Nissan
  • Paccar
  • PSA
  • Qingling
  • Renault
  • SAIC
  • Shanghai
  • Shenyang
  • Subaru
  • Suzuki
  • Tata Motors
  • Toyota
  • VM Motori
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo Truck
  • Yangzhou Diesel
  • Zongshen

