Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition published by Automotive World

Automotive World’s “Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition” contains production data for light- and heavy-duty vehicle engines in 2017.
Delivered in an Excel file, the data focuses on engines for on-highway applications, excluding agriculture, construction, marine, gen-sets, etc. The data – over 220 rows – can be sorted by region, country, plant location, producing group, customer brand, engine code / family / platform, and fuel type. Additional information, such as engine layout, is provided where available.
Available exclusively to Automotive World subscribers, “Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition” (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/engine-plant-database-2018-edition/) is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com
Producing groups listed include the manufacturers listed below. In addition, entries are provided for any joint venture activities they may operate.
- Anhui Jianghuai
- Anhui Quanchai
- Ashok Leyland
- AVIC
- AvtoVAZ
- BAIC
- BMW
- BYD Company
- Changan
- Changhe Suzuki
- Chery
- China Yituo
- Chongqi Yu’an Huaihai
- Chongqing
- CNGC
- CNH Industrial
- CNHTC
- Cummins
- Daimler
- Dongfeng
- DPCA
- FAW
- FCA
- Ford
- Fujian Motor
- GAC Gonow
- Geely
- General Motors
- Great Wall
- Guangdong Qingyuan
- Guanxi Yuchai
- Harbin
- Honda
- Hyundai Motor
- Isuzu
- KamAZ
- Kunming Yunnei
- Liuzhou Wuling Motors
- Mazda
- Mianyang Xinhua
- Mitsubishi Motor
- Navistar
- Nissan
- Paccar
- PSA
- Qingling
- Renault
- SAIC
- Shanghai
- Shenyang
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- Tata Motors
- Toyota
- VM Motori
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Truck
- Yangzhou Diesel
- Zongshen
