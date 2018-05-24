Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition published by Automotive World

Automotive World’s “Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition” contains production data for light- and heavy-duty vehicle engines in 2017.

Delivered in an Excel file, the data focuses on engines for on-highway applications, excluding agriculture, construction, marine, gen-sets, etc. The data – over 220 rows – can be sorted by region, country, plant location, producing group, customer brand, engine code / family / platform, and fuel type. Additional information, such as engine layout, is provided where available.

Available exclusively to Automotive World subscribers, “Engine Plant Database – 2018 Edition” (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/engine-plant-database-2018-edition/) is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com

Producing groups listed include the manufacturers listed below. In addition, entries are provided for any joint venture activities they may operate.

Anhui Jianghuai

Anhui Quanchai

Ashok Leyland

AVIC

AvtoVAZ

BAIC

BMW

BYD Company

Changan

Changhe Suzuki

Chery

China Yituo

Chongqi Yu’an Huaihai

Chongqing

CNGC

CNH Industrial

CNHTC

Cummins

Daimler

Dongfeng

DPCA

FAW

FCA

Ford

Fujian Motor

GAC Gonow

Geely

General Motors

Great Wall

Guangdong Qingyuan

Guanxi Yuchai

Harbin

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Isuzu

KamAZ

Kunming Yunnei

Liuzhou Wuling Motors

Mazda

Mianyang Xinhua

Mitsubishi Motor

Navistar

Nissan

Paccar

PSA

Qingling

Renault

SAIC

Shanghai

Shenyang

Subaru

Suzuki

Tata Motors

Toyota

VM Motori

Volkswagen

Volvo Truck

Yangzhou Diesel

Zongshen

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/engine-plant-database-2018-edition/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.