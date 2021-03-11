Enel X Store in Rome: the first urban area for ultrafast recharging with smart solutions for homes and mobility

Enel X opens Rome’s first area for the ultrafast charging of electric vehicles and the European “CEUC” (Central European Ultra Charging) project’s first HPC (High Power Charging) site, in collaboration with Volkswagen Group Italia. The Enel X Store at Corso Francia 212 offers energy efficiency technologies, financial services, and electric mobility solutions, as well as a refreshment area. The store was officially opened today by the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, the CEO of Enel X, Francesco Venturini, and the CEO of Volkswagen Group Italia, Massimo Nordio.

“The opening of the Enel X Store is another important and fundamental step towards making Rome increasingly smarter and greener. This has been achieved thanks to the investment and collaboration of great entrepreneurial initiatives like the one between Enel X and Volkswagen Group Italia. Through this new initiative, we are increasing the presence of electric charging points in the city and encouraging the use of zero-emission vehicles. This is a further addition, which perfectly fits within Rome’s ongoing work on sustainable mobility, energy efficiency and innovation. The introduction of electric vehicles is rapidly becoming a reality and its promotion is at the heart of policies and programs that are being implemented within a general framework of ecological transition. Rome is therefore becoming a benchmark for achieving sustainable development goals and for environmental protection,” said the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi.

“The Enel X Store on Corso Francia marks a turning point in our strategy to encourage electric mobility in Rome and across Italy. This is the first city area for ultrafast charging with HPC chargers, meeting the need to fill up your car with energy in a short time. Others will be created in the main Italian cities. The aim is to provide a simple, reliable and fast charging experience. Together with the Municipality of Rome and Volkswagen Group Italia, we are opening a space dedicated to electric mobility and all future solutions and technologies, from energy efficiency to smart home and digital payment devices. This state-of-the-art project is accessible to everyone, and once again demonstrates Enel X’s commitment to making its know-how in the field of advanced energy services available to customers,” said Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X.

“For the Volkswagen Group, the future is electric. It is the technology that offers the best solution, in terms of efficiency and sustainability, for achieving global climate targets and becoming a carbon-neutral company by 2050,” said Massimo Nordio, CEO of Volkswagen Group Italia. “E-mobility is at the heart of our strategy. The Group has made significant investments and developed important projects like the MEB, the modular platform designed specifically for electric mobility that will be the base for many of our brands’ models. The goal is ‘electric for all’: Volkswagen has paved the way for this with the ID.3 and will soon be launching its first 100% electric SUV, the ID.4, which is being previewed here today. The portfolio will be extended in the coming months with several new full-electric vehicles, also based on the MEB: ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, Audi Q4 and CUPRA Born. However, it’s not enough to work on the product, so we are broadening our horizons with targeted partnerships that can bring tangible results in the short and medium term. The development of charging infrastructure is central to the uptake of zero-emission mobility; HPC plays a crucial role, as it means you can ‘fill up’ in a very short time, with a user experience that is very similar to that of filling up a traditional car. The Enel X Store is the first 4.0 service area in Italy and will become a benchmark for the new era of mobility. We are proud to be here.”

The Enel X Store on Corso Francia is the first urban ultrafast area with four HPC stations, enabling four vehicles to be charged at the same time. These are the CEUC project’s first four ultrafast stations in Italy, co-financed by the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility Transport 2017 call. Each charging point has an output of up to 350 kW and enables electric cars that are compatible with high-power charging to fully recharge in about 20 minutes. In addition to the ultrafast chargers, there is also a JuicePole, the 22 kW + 22 kW public charging station, and a JuiceMedia, the integrated digital screen with two charging stations, reserved for the test drives of the brands of Volkswagen Group Italia. Different solutions for a complete, convenient and fast charging experience that gives the opportunity to have a coffee in the store’s bar area while waiting, and to find out about and try Enel X’s sustainable technologies and products for the home and electric mobility.

These include Homix, the smart home solution with Alexa built-in, which allows users to control temperature, security, lighting and other devices in the home ecosystem easily, even using voice control and remotely; Enel X Sun Plug&Play, the innovative balcony-mounted photovoltaic system that is easy to install without the need for structural work, enabling users to contribute to their home’s energy needs with energy produced by the sun even when in the city, to power household appliances and other equipment, reducing energy costs by up to 20%; and JuiceBox, the domestic recharging station designed to ensure intelligent, safe and flexible recharging.

The Enel X Store in Corso Francia also offers energy efficiency products, such as heating and air conditioning systems; and Enel Energia’s solutions for managing electricity consumption. In addition, there are specific solutions such as JuiceAbility, which allows people to use the public infrastructure to recharge electric wheelchairs.

The Store also offers the opportunity to make bill payments, top-ups (soon to be available on the JuicePass app for filling up electric cars), shipments and information on activating Enel X Pay, the App and online account with a Mastercard and an Italian IBAN that enables all types of transactions to be carried out simply and intuitively: from the payment of utility bills, taxes and charges from public administrations participating in the pagoPA circuit, to SEPA transfers, peer-to-peer money exchanges and donations for charitable initiatives to voluntary sector associations. Enel X Pay also lets users open an account with a linked card for children aged between 11 and 17 and join the State Cashback Program without a SPID or App Io.

The store will host the 100% electric models from the Volkswagen Group Italia brands (Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, ŠKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles) in rotation, starting with Volkswagen ID.3, the car that marks the beginning of a new era of mobility. Specific activities are planned for both customers who have already chosen a Volkswagen Group car, and for those interested in discovering zero-emission mobility, with dedicated workshops, consultations and the possibility of test drives.

SOURCE: Enel X