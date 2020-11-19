Enel X launches e-Mobility services in China

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, has launched its first commercial office in China, by opening in the country an office dedicated to e-Mobility. Located in Shanghai, Enel X China will deploy its world-class charging infrastructure equipment, systems, and platforms for new energy vehicles, including plug-in hybrids and fully-electric vehicles, leveraging on the country’s fast-paced development of clean transportation.

Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X, said: “China is the largest market in terms of electric vehicles, with an ambitious and impressive track record of development. We believe that Enel X can make a significant contribution to these sustainable goals, by providing the latest technology in the field and by also collaborating with the market players to boost this unstoppable trend of electric mobility adoption, meeting the immediate needs of today while helping to provide greater stability down the road.”

Enel X China will work in collaboration with automakers, commercial, industrial and residential customers, electric utilities, as well as energy markets. Through innovative products and digital solutions, the company will provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the electric mobility of the future, including a complete line of smart electric vehicle charging stations and custom solutions for private households, businesses, and municipalities.

The local office is engaging with several Chinese and global automakers, vehicle fleets, and commercial real-estate operators to introduce charging solutions using JuiceBox technology. Enel X China aims to further broaden and diversify its offering to include vehicle-grid services supporting the intelligent grid and electricity market products in line with the evolution of clean energy development frameworks in China.

By working together with businesses and understanding their needs, Enel X is paving the way for an even more collaborative and connected economy. In the same way, the company aims to help cities to support them through sustainable growth and improving the quality of people’s everyday lives.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. The company is a global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, managing services such as demand response for around 6 GW of total capacity at global level and 116 MW of storage capacity installed worldwide, as well as a leading player in the electric mobility sector, with around 140,000 public and private EV charging points made available around the globe. Innovation and sustainability are at the heart of Enel X’s strategy since its inception, with circular economy being the perfect combination of these two elements, applied in many of Enel X’s products and services.

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets. It is the largest European utility by ordinary EBITDA, and is present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy with over 83 GW of installed capacity. Enel distributes electricity through a network of over 2.2 million kilometers, and with around 74 million business and household end users globally, the Group has the largest customer base among its European peers. Enel’s renewables arm Enel Green Power is the world’s largest private renewable player, with over 47 GW of wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower plants installed in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

SOURCE: Enel X