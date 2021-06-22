Enel X joins Extreme E as official smart charging partner

Extreme E, the sport for purpose racing series, has today announced Enel X – the innovative business line of the multinational energy group Enel - as its Official Smart Charging Partner

Extreme E, the sport for purpose racing series, has today announced Enel X – the innovative business line of the multinational energy group Enel – as its Official Smart Charging Partner. Enel X will provide charging technology, the JuicePump 40 Race Edition, to power the championship’s all-electric SUV named ODYSSEY 21.

Enel X has strong roots in the energy industry working across sustainability, digitalisation and innovation. As the world’s complex energy landscape grows, the company is developing and executing custom energy strategies by empowering organisations and consumers to take practical steps to reduce carbon emissions.

Enel X has a strong commitment in the motorsport sector to develop and test advance technologies, making motorsport even more sustainable, while maintaining the same level of performance and safety.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E said: “Extreme E and Enel X share a very common goal around the utilisation of electric vehicles in the world. We are demonstrating their capabilities through the excitement of motorsport and Enel X is working on innovative solutions to ensure we can charge these vehicles in the most sustainable way possible.

“I’m delighted we will be using their expertise at our X Prixs as Extreme E’s Official Smart Charging Partner, further demonstrating how the world of electrification is moving forward – a move we must all support if we are to reduce global carbon emissions and protect our planet.”

Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X, said: “Our role as Official Smart Charging Partner of Extreme E is further confirmation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation in electric mobility. By providing our charging infrastructure to such an extreme racing competition, we can demonstrate that electric mobility truly has no limits, representing one of the best ways to combine sustainability and innovation to drive the energy transition.

“In addition, the Enel Group is also very happy to contribute to the championship with the Enel Foundation, which has been one of Extreme E’s Founding Scientific Partners since July 2020.”

Enel X was recently announced as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021 by the prestigious Fast Company. It was recognised for its smart EV charging solutions, including JuiceEco and JuiceNet Green, that charge electric vehicles with clean energy.

Extreme E is a sport for purpose aiming to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most remote environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-first gender equal motorsport platform.

With 30 percent of global carbon emissions coming from transport, Extreme E believes it can use its powerful media platform to shine a spotlight on the issues we face, and the need to act now to help protect our futures.

The series not only hopes to raise awareness of all these issues, but also highlight practical steps everyone can take to reduce their carbon footprint via its Extreme E Count Us In Challenge, which calls on its fans to take steps to reduce their carbon footprint and, in doing so, urge governments, cities and businesses to accelerate progress on climate action.

The next stop on Extreme E’s five-event calendar is the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, taking place from 28-29 August, where nine teams will all go head-to-head, racing for the coveted top step of the podium. Not only that, the event will highlight the devastating effects global warming is having on the Greenland icesheet.

