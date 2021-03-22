Enel X and V-Valley sign strategic partnership agreement for the distribution of charging infrastructure

Enel X and Esprinet join forces for the rollout of charging infrastructure in Italy. In a move aimed at the SME market, Enel X and V-Valley, the distribution arm of the Esprinet Group, have signed an agreement for the distribution throughout Italy of Enel X’s JuiceBox, JuicePole and JuicePump electric vehicle charging solutions for domestic, commercial and public use. The agreement makes V-Valley the leading partner of Enel X for the distribution of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Italy.

“This partnership allows us to accelerate the rollout of our charging stations all over Italy thanks to the reach of the Esprinet Group’s distribution network. We are committed to the development of smart charging solutions for the public, commercial and residential markets that make e-mobility accessible to everyone, with safe and easy charging. Drivers of electric vehicles already have over 12,000 charging stations at their disposal, from one end of the country to the other. This is the first stage in the national plan we are implementing with the installation of our ultra-fast chargers, which guarantee very short charging times,” said Federico Caleno, head of e-mobility for Enel X Italia.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Enel X, which will allow us to make solutions such as JuiceBox and JuicePole more accessible and to promote the uptake of e-mobility, with its positive consequences for the environment. Furthermore, V-Valley integrates and expands its offer with a top-tier brand and extends its expertise in an innovative and strategic area such as that of energy efficiency,” said Luca Casini, Country and Business Development manager with Esprinet Italia.

V-Valley will be in charge of distributing Enel X’s Juice range of e-mobility solutions, which set new standards in terms of technological sophistication, sustainability, convenience and ease of use, safety, and design. With JuiceBox (recent winner at the Compasso d’Oro design awards), JuicePole and JuicePump, V-Valley further opens up range of business opportunities to its customers. Enel X is aiming to increase its presence on the Italian market and extend its portfolio of clients, and thanks to this agreement it can now draw on the commercial and technical know-how of V-Valley, which will help it locate, profile and train new sales personnel all over Italy in the sale and installation of products. In addition, V-Valley will provide Enel X with a dedicated team of marketing and sales professionals, resources for sales channel training, and a dedicated marketplace with an exceptionally rich mix of complementary technologies.

SOURCE: Enel X