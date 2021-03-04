Enel X and Novartis together to promote electric mobility in Italy

The electrification of the corporate fleet, integrated solutions for charging electric vehicles (EV) and a monitoring platform for installed EV chargers are just some of the activities that form part of the partnership between Enel X and Novartis, which is set up to promote the use of electric mobility in Italy. Enel X is the Enel Group’s global business line that designs and develops solutions focused on the principles of sustainability and circular economy, to provide people, communities, institutions and companies with an alternative environmentally friendly model that incorporates technological innovation into daily life. Novartis, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and a leader in innovation in the sector, is committed to environmental protection and the sustainable management of natural resources, as an essential component of its corporate responsibility. The agreement concerning e-mobility projects is part of a broader collaboration between the companies that was established in 2019 with the signing of a protocol agreement that led to the recent presentation of the study, ‘The cities of the future – environment and health for more sustainable and inclusive cities’), which also looked at the spread of Covid-19.

“We are pleased to have added another major initiative to our collaboration with Novartis regarding the development of projects that promote the achievement of the country’s sustainability objectives,” said Head of Enel X Italy Augusto Raggi. “We will make our advanced electric mobility solutions that will be used to electrify the new offices and the company’s fleet of hybrid and fully electric vehicles available to our partner. These activities are in line with our aim of promoting the use of sustainable mobility throughout the country and go hand in hand with the implementation of the public charging network incorporating the latest-generation ultra-fast chargers that guarantee a full recharge in just a few minutes.”

“This project, which has been made possible by our partnership with Enel X, represents a further strengthening of Novartis’s commitment to sustainability,” said Pasquale Frega, Country President and Managing Director of Novartis in Italy. “With the electrification of our car fleet, we will make a significant contribution to achieving the carbon neutrality that the Novartis Group has set as its goal for 2025 and prove, in practical terms, that we want to play a key role in the great process of transformation as we move towards the ecologically sustainable future to which Italy has now committed. The partnership between the country’s most innovative companies, such as Enel X and Novartis, which are able to pool their respective skills for the purposes of achieving the common goal of sustainability, meaning better health, improved well-being and a better quality of life for the entire community, is a fundamental part of this process”.

Enel X will be responsible for the electrification of Novartis’s new Milan office currently under construction on Piazza Gae Aulenti and the company’s other Italian offices, where it will be installing infrastructure from the Juice range, including 22kW + 22kW JuicePole public charging stations and the new 22kW JuiceBox for the charging of the company fleet. Novartis employees will also benefit from an integrated all-inclusive solution that includes the provision of an electric or hybrid vehicle, the installation of a domestic JuiceBox in the garage of their home and the possibility to access an extensive recharging network throughout Italy, Europe and at Novartis sites using the Enel X JuicePass app. Novartis will also be able to access Enel X’s JuiceNet Manager portal to manage all of the company’s fleet charging operations and to monitor and manage the Juice stations installed at its sites.

In addition to technological solutions, Enel X will enable Novartis employees to benefit from its expertise in the e-mobility sector through special training sessions that will allow them to learn more about the electric mobility services designed for the company and the latest developments across the electric mobility sector as a whole.

In addition to carbon neutrality, the Novartis Group aims to achieve plastic neutrality and water neutrality by 2030 as part of a medium-term global sustainability plan in which Italy is fully involved. Measures have been put in place at each of the Novartis sites across the country in order to significantly improve environmental performance. In Origgio, in Italy’s Lombardy region, for example, the goal of eliminating the use of single-use plastic in food has already been achieved, whilst the company’s new headquarters will be housed in a highly energy-efficient building currently being completed in Milan, and the production plant in Torre Annunziata (province of Naples) is planning investments aimed at purchasing new machinery with a low environmental footprint.

SOURCE: Enel X