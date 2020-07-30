Enel X and ALD Automotive develop JuiceMotion, the smart solution for the spread of e-mobility

Through JuiceMotion, the most comprehensive long-term electric car rental offer on the market today, an innovative solution for the spread of electric mobility in Italy has been launched. Thanks to the partnership between ALD Automotive and Enel X, customers who choose to rent a fully electric or Hybrid plug-in vehicle will have access to Enel X’s advanced charging services. For some time now, ALD Automotive has included hybrid or electric-powered vehicles in its fleet and now, thanks to the know-how of Enel X, the Enel Group global business unit focused on developing innovative products and digital solutions, there are the right conditions to be fully operational in this segment.

Now with JuiceMotion, ALD Automotive and Enel X offer a new product, aimed at both private customers and corporate mobility, which will make the long-term rental of an electric car even more convenient through an all-inclusive “worry-free” fee and a diluted payment over the years of the rental. A solution which, by offering, among the various options, a card with 1,350 kWh included for use at Enel X charging points and the supply of the JuiceBox domestic charging infrastructure, will also allow those who still fear the high costs compared to those of traditional engines and “running out of energy” due to the lack of recharging infrastructures, to get closer to electric mobility. At the convenience of the all-inclusive monthly fee, which includes services such as insurance, car tax, maintenance and roadside assistance are included, JuiceMotion therefore adds the convenience and simplicity of being able to use a charging infrastructure directly at home.

“Our partnership with ALD Automotive is strategic for the spread of sustainable mobility, enabling us to enter the long-term rental sector by offering our advanced charging solutions to anyone who chooses an electric vehicle,” said Alessio Torelli, Head of Enel X Italia. “Thanks to agreements like this, we give people the chance to switch to electric with total peace of mind knowing that they can count on a network of public charging points spread across Italy, along with access to a European infrastructure network created thanks to agreements on interoperability, and advanced services for recharging vehicles at home.”

“The latest figures released by Aniasa show that about 50% of electric cars registered in Italy in 2019 were rentals. This is specifically because, in recent years, corporate fleets have been more aware of the opportunities to save and reduce environmental impact, also thanks to the new European anti-pollution regulations and the recent national Ecobonus legislation. Increasingly, when developing their car policy, Fleet and Mobility Managers pay special attention to environmentally friendly cars,” said Giovanni Giulitti, General Manager of ALD Automotive Italia. “The products that ALD offers combine driving zero-emission vehicles with a fee that includes energy consumption and the installation of recharging infrastructure. These formulas are designed to address the needs of a broad audience, from large companies to SMEs, from professionals to private customers, designed to effectively contribute to the spread of a new model of mobility.”

Thanks to this partnership and Enel X’s innovative services, it will therefore be possible to support the adoption of electric vehicles by individuals and convert corporate fleets, allowing companies to contribute to a significant reduction in emissions.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in the sectors where energy is showing the highest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industry, and electric mobility. The company is a world leader in advanced energy services with a demand management capacity of more than 6 GW managed and distributed globally, and with 110 MW of storage capacity worldwide. It is also a leader in electric mobility, with 80,000 public and private electric vehicle charging points worldwide.

SOURCE: Enel X