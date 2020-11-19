End-of-series provisions: ACEA-CECRA letter to Commissioner Breton

On behalf of the national automobile industry associations of all EU member states, ACEA and CECRA wrote a joint letter to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, asking the Commission to provide written assurances to EU member states on end-of-series (EoS) provisions for vehicles in stock.

The full letter can be read here.

As the COVID‐19 situation has worsened lately, many member states are or will soon be in lockdown again. Indeed, dealerships are either closed or selling very few vehicles at the moment. As a result, dealers continue to sit on stocks of vehicles that meet the current emission standards but not the new Euro 6d ISC‐FCM standards for passenger cars and light vans that will enter into force on 1 January 2021.

According to industry estimates, the number of concerned vehicles far exceeds the numerical limits for end‐of‐series provisions set in the type‐approval framework Regulation EU 2018/858. The European auto industry therefore sees a need for member states to put in place additional end‐of‐series flexibilities, just as they did this summer.

While some member states have begun to take such measures, others are alleging they cannot do so without formal written assurance from the Commission that the need for such measures can be devolved to the member states and any steps taken at national level will not result in infringement proceedings.

That is why ACEA and CECRA wrote to Commissioner Breton, jointly asking the Commission to provide such written assurances to member states.

SOURCE: ACEA