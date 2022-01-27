End of Citroën C1: Ami and C3 offer an alternative adapted to the new challenges of mobility

Citroën is preparing to celebrate the shipment of the last Citroën C1 produced at the Czech factory in Kolin

Citroen C1 retires

A major player in a micro-city car segment facing new mobility challenges, Citroën C1 is now retiring as the last C1 rolls out of the Kolin plant in the Czech Republic. The change in traffic usage in city centres and the desire to offer an ultra-affordable electric solution in response to these new urban mobility needs have led Citroën to refocus on an innovative solution: Citroen Ami. Outside of those restricted areas, customers looking for more spaciousness and versatility, without compromising on agility or an attractive price positioning, will be able to look to C3, which is particularly appealing in its C3 You version.

Since 2005, Citroën C1 has brought freshness to the city and won over nearly 1.2 million customers. With its irresistible and slightly impish look, it easily overcame the difficulties of the city with its 3.46 m length, making it agile and easy to park. Restyled in 2014, C1 adapted to its customers’ expectations by offering three- and five-door versions, as well as an electric sunroof in its Airscape version, to enjoy the city with the wind in your hair. Simple and making everyday life easier, C1 was perfectly in line with the times. It was equipped with a 7″ touchscreen with Mirror Screen feature to duplicate the main functions of a smartphone. Eager to reflect the personality of its owner, C1 offered numerous customisation features, including its three roof colours to play on a two-tone effect. As a hot fashion object, it launched special editions in collaboration with Jean Charles de Castelbajac and Elle magazine, for example. It also adopted an adventurous look for the Urban Ride special edition.

Citroen Ami: an innovative answer to urban mobility challenges

Citroën Ami is a true popular phenomenon. It represents an innovative and practical solution developed by Citroën to offer 100% electric, ultra-affordable and environmentally-friendly mobility. This micro-mobility solution has been genuinely disruptive on the market due to its accessibility (from 14 years old in France) and its price. A strong character, boosted by a resolutely original look, a long way from standard automotive conventions, giving it an appealing personality. Designed for micro-journeys and to make its users’ lives easier, it benefits from a compact 2.41 m length, making it easy to drive and to park. It can carry two people side by side, in a stable, spacious and protective passenger compartment (insulated against shocks and bad weather). With Ami, electricity is child’s play. It charges easily in just three hours from a standard 220 V socket

This success is also linked to an entire ecosystem developed specially for Ami, comprising a fully digital customer journey, from online discovery and purchases through to at-home deliveries and test drives, together with all-new distribution channels supplementing our 200 participating Citroën dealerships (including some 40 Ami-approved Fnac and Darty stores) and “ambassador” customers that drive their Ami every day – our 50 “My Ami Superfans” who convey their passion to all those seeking reassurance before confirming their order.

Citroen C3 YOU!: the ideal compromise

The special edition Citroën C3 YOU! will win you over with its individuality, practicality and the peace of mind it gives you when driving. Based on the Feel level C3, it retains all the attributes and qualities of the versatile supermini. This allows it to appeal to customers looking to take advantage of its agility and comfort to make trips of varying lengths on a daily basis, as well as long journeys sometimes.

C3 YOU! offers a full range of useful equipment essential for a successful journey, including MP3 audio system, air-conditioning, heated electric mirrors, cruise control and lane departure warning system. It adds character elements such as the fog-lamps underlined by white hubcaps, associated with white animations connected to the mirror shells as well as to the trim of the quarter panel. C3 YOU! therefore combines the useful with the attractive and stands out for its value for money, which will appeal to budget-conscious C1 customers.

SOURCE: Citroën