EMT Madrid adds another 170 Scania buses to their large fleet

Scania won a tender of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT Madrid) and will deliver 170 Scania N 280 buses with 9-liter gas engines, bodied by Castrosua. These new vehicles will be delivered between 2021 and 2023 and adds to the 390 Scania buses already circulating the streets of the Spanish capital.

Scania becomes one of the preferred suppliers to EMT Madrid, which will have 560 Scania-Castrosua buses when deliveries are completed.

Ignacio Cortezón, Commercial Director of Buses and Engines at Scania Ibérica, is proud over the trust placed by EMT Madrid in Scania.

“It proves that the efficiency of our vehicles, together with the high level of service offered, will guarantee EMT high availability and low operating costs”.

Scania has been supplying N 280 gas buses to other cities, like Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Salamanca, Toledo and Gerona for many years and have proven worthy the task. Cortezón again:

“The reliability of this powertrain, low fuel consumption and the level of service experienced in previous contracts, have been key factors in this new deal. Sustainability is another key aspect as these vehicles can run on biogas, which in the near future could ensure CO2 reductions with up to 90 % from the EMT fleet”.

SOURCE: Scania