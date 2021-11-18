eMobility “Customer Experience Center” established by Mitsubishi Fuso

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), has established the “Customer Experience Center” within its Kawasaki Plant

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), has established the “Customer Experience Center” within its Kawasaki Plant (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture). Through this new facility, MFTBC will offer customers the opportunity to experience the FUSO eCanter and its various e-mobility ecosystem solutions.

The Customer Experience Center has been established under the guidance of the Electrical Transformation Office, an organization within MFTBC set up in July 2021 with the aim of promoting electrification. The Center provides an in-depth view into FUSO e-mobility ecosystem solutions and the eCanter, mainly to customers who are considering introducing the electric light-duty truck into their fleet. At the Center, visitors will be guided through six key experiential modules:

Technology Experience : Explanation of vehicle specifications, BEV/FCV technology overview, and collaboration within the Daimler Truck group

: Explanation of vehicle specifications, BEV/FCV technology overview, and collaboration within the Daimler Truck group Product Experience : eCanter test drive and product explanation

: eCanter test drive and product explanation Ecosystem and Digital Experience : Explanation of battery management consulting, connected solutions

: Explanation of battery management consulting, connected solutions Charging Infrastructure Experience : Explanation of charging systems, charging experience

: Explanation of charging systems, charging experience (Optional) Quality Lab Experience : Explanation of Quality Management at MFTBC, introduction of the Quality Lab *2

: Explanation of Quality Management at MFTBC, introduction of the Quality Lab (Optional) Plant Experience: Tour of production lines at the Kawasaki Plant, where the eCanter is produced

By providing a unique and exclusive visitor experience based on the knowledge and expertise accumulated as a pioneer of e-mobility, MFTBC hopes to address customer concerns as they move toward electrification. By doing so, MFTBC will further contribute to the Japanese government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 while promoting the vision “to embrace a better life for people and the planet.”

Alexander Loesing, Chief Transformation Officer of MFTBC, states, “the transportation industry is undergoing a time of massive change with decarbonization — we are in the midst of one of the biggest energy transitions in history. The Customer Experience Center will be an important point of contact for customers who are considering our eCanter during this pivotal time. I am certain that as a pioneer in the field of e-mobility, MFTBC will be able to provide convincing products and services to customers who are shifting to carbon-neutral transport.”

*1 A comprehensive concept of an entire system of products and services to operate and promote e-mobility

*2 A facility within the Kawasaki Plant that aims to maintain a high standard of product quality by conducting advanced analyses and measurements utilizing the latest equipment.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso