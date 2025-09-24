Emobi and Curo partner to deliver seamless EV charging access for fleets nationwide

Partnership unlocks faster, more cost effective electrification by connecting fleets to Emobi’s charging network through Curo’s platform

Emobi, North America’s largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure, and Curo, a pioneering Virtual Depot platform that enables leasable, existing EV charging for fleets, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help fleets electrify faster, cheaper, and more seamlessly across the U.S. Through this collaboration, Curo gains seamless charging access to Emobi’s vast network of charging point operator partners in North America, while Emobi benefits from increased utilization of its chargers as Curo parks and manages more fleet customers across their locations. Together, the companies are creating a smarter path to electrification that benefits fleets, while also driving new utilization for CPOs and opening revenue opportunities for commercial real estate partners.

For fleet operators, Curo enables both gas and electric vehicles to scale without the burden of building new charging infrastructure. By tapping into Emobi’s existing resources, Curo’s customers can deploy electric fleets more quickly and cost-effectively, while their drivers benefit from a seamless charging experience. The result is less operational uplift for fleet managers, more reliability for drivers, and stronger economics for operators already working to navigate the EV transition. The partnership is already live and delivering results.

“Fleet operators need solutions that simplify electrification, not add to their burden,” said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. “By integrating with Curo, we’re making it easy for fleets to tap into chargers already in the ground, while giving our CPO partners higher utilization. It’s a win-win.”

“It’s great to innovate together with another YC alumnus and enrich the experience for our fleet customers,” said Kieran White, CEO and Co-Founder of Curo. “Through Emobi’s partner referrals, we’re able to rapidly expand our growing parking and charging network.”

SOURCE: Curo