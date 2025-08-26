Elli launches Energy Trading as a Service – Empowering companies with green energy

Lower costs & greener energy: Renewable electricity trading reduces total cost of ownership and advances corporate sustainability goals

The Volkswagen Group brand Elli (Charging and Energy) is taking its Energy business unit to the next level by now offering energy trading as a service to external customers.

Renewable electricity supply helps businesses optimize energy costs and strengthen independence from fossil fuels – Elli delivers the services und is structuring the electricity procurement from renewable sources for their production needs, taking advantage of Elli`s access to the EPEX SPOT market. Elli has been structuring the electricity procurement for a major industrial customer from renewable sources for their production needs since January, taking advantage of Elli’s access to the EPEX SPOT market. The aim is to compensate for fluctuations in the production of wind and solar power through targeted purchases and sales. Elli had already acquired its trading license on Europe’s largest electricity trading exchange in 2023 and has since undergone an intensive test phase.

Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli, emphasizes: “With the step from proprietary trading to energy services, Elli and the Volkswagen Group are opening up new business areas in a rapidly growing market environment. We will show how flexible and market-oriented electricity procurement works for energy-intensive companies and how we can support them in optimizing their energy use, for example through structured portfolio management, demand-side management, or the marketing of large-scale storage systems.”

Elli’s complementary spot market trading provides the necessary flexibility in an increasingly volatile energy market. Many manufacturing companies are faced with the challenge of securing renewable electricity at competitive prices. This not only supports the companies’ sustainability goals, but also creates opportunities for future load optimization and cost savings. Current and future services for energy management and the management of market price risks require high-performance partners with very good creditworthiness. This is where Elli can play to its strengths as a dynamic company within the Volkswagen Group.

On the way to becoming a European Energy Company

Since July 2023, Elli has been a member of the European power exchange EPEX SPOT. In a pilot operation lasting several months, the company successfully traded electricity and used its own smart energy platform. This platform controls the automated integration of flexible assets, such as stationary battery storage systems, into the electricity market. Based on these successful tests, the trading team was expanded. Elli now trades 24/7 in the short-term market.

“With the creation of the organizational structures, the personnel expansion of the Elli Trading Team, and the new rollout of retail-related products for partners, a new phase is starting for us. Live operations have shown that our systems and processes work in the energy market: they are secure, stable, and scalable,” adds Tobias Canz, CFO of Elli.

Elli will also present premieres and innovations in the energy business at the IAA Mobility 2025 at the Volkswagen Group stand in Hall B1. One highlight is the Volkswagen Group Tech Day on September 10, where further innovations will be presented to the public for the first time.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group