Elevating the Audi Q7 – the new Vorsprung and black editions

The Audi Q7 narrows the margin between luxury limousine and SUV still further this week as it becomes available with an exceptional new Vorsprung specification. Unlocking many of the most advanced features of the versatile seven-seat SUV, while also significantly upgrading visual appeal and accommodation, Vorsprung brings on board the highest level of standard equipment ever offered for a Q7. It is available in combination with the 272PS 3.0 TDI V6 engine and also for the exceptional 435PS SQ7 with its V8 TDI. At the same time, the ever-popular Black Edition specification also makes its debut in the Q7 model line, bringing with it a distinct design differentiation and a highly desirable equipment package.

It is the Black Edition option, available exclusively in conjunction with the 272PS 3.0 TDI, which occupies the first new rung on the ladder above the previously range-topping S line specification. Q7 Black Edition models go above and beyond their S line counterparts with larger 21-inch alloy wheels and a black styling pack extending to the radiator grille frame, profile trim strip, front bumper styling accents and door mirrors. Black inlays set the tone in the interior, which also benefits from an upholstery upgrade to premium quality Valcona leather.

The addition of a full-length panoramic sunroof bathes the interior of the seven-seat SUV in natural sunlight, and in the dark the ambient lighting pack immerses the interior in a soft LED hue in customisable colours.

A flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel and the Audi Virtual Cockpit also expand the equipment list. The latter renders a beautfiully crisp fully digital instrument display with user-configurable graphics, infotainment menus and high-resolution mapping practically covering the 12.3-inch TFT screen space, enabling quick and easy functionality without distraction from the road ahead.

Adaptive air suspension sport – appearing for the first time in the UK Q7 range – is another gain for the Black Edition. It lowers the body by 15mm and continually adjusts the damping for a cosseting ride coupled with responsive handling on tarmac, and seamless adaptation to rougher terrain. A rear view camera completes the Q7 Black Edition specification.

Vorsprung by name and nature

Carrying over all the above enhancements to comfort and convenience, the new Q7 Vorsprung edition delivers even greater road presence through a wheel upgrade to a 22-inch Audi Sport design and the addition of running boards (excluding SQ7 TDI models), complemented by the black styling pack. It also cloisters its occupants in even greater comfort and luxury thanks to the addition of ultra-supportive front super sport seats with memory functionality and diamond contrast stitching for the Valcona leather upholstery, plus an extended leather pack taking in the door pull handles, armrests and lower door trim, the front centre console trim and the underside of the instrument panel. Seat heating is also expanded to the second row, and attention is even lavished on the roof, which gains a soft-touch Alcantara headlining.

Vorsprung models are also fitted with an advanced key for ease of access and the Audi Phone Box to provide wireless charging for all Qi-enabled mobile phones. There is also the addition of a head-up display which projects important information such as vehicle speed and assistance system notifications onto the windscreen in the driver’s direct field of vision. And last but by no means least, in terms of audio-visual gains the 3D BOSE surround sound system is on board to fill the interior with virtually cinematic sound quality.

Matrix LED headlights guide the driver with precise illumination of the road ahead and adapt the light beam continuously to the prevailing conditions. The Driving Assistance Tour Pack is also added, equipping the Q7 Vorsprung with level 2 partial autonomy in the form of adaptive cruise control, active lane assist and traffic jam assist. Up to speeds of 37mph, these systems work together to steer, brake and accelerate the SUV in congestion, alleviating associated travel stress.

As a further salve for stressed drivers, the Parking Assistance Pack is also part of the Vorsprung specification. It consists of Park Assist to provide independent steering of the vehicle into parallel or bay parking spaces, a 360-degree camera and Side Assist for blind spot monitoring with visual and acoustic warnings.

Pricing starts from £64,405 OTR for Black Edition models, from £77,905 OTR for the Q7 Vorsprung and from £88,295 OTR for the SQ7 TDI Vorsprung.

