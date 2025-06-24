Eleport and AMPECO partner to create a unified EV charging experience across Europe

Eleport is taking a major step toward simplifying electric vehicle charging across Central and Eastern Europe through a new partnership with AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging software

Eleport is taking a major step toward simplifying electric vehicle charging across Central and Eastern Europe through a new partnership with AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging software. Together, the two companies will introduce a unified digital platform and mobile app designed to make charging more convenient, consistent, and accessible for EV drivers throughout the region.

Eleport operates a rapidly expanding charging network that includes Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, with several new markets set to launch throughout 2025 and continuing into 2026 and beyond. The new app, developed in collaboration with AMPECO, will begin rolling out in stages starting in summer 2025 in Croatia, Eleport’s newest market, and will continue to expand across the region thereafter.

The mobile app introduces a range of long-awaited features requested by Eleport’s customers, including a refreshed interface, smarter search filters, clearer session summaries, faster payments, support for multiple user accounts, and flexible pricing options. And that’s just the beginning. With AMPECO’s ongoing platform updates, users can expect regular feature enhancements and new functionality to be added over time.

Behind the scenes, the partnership with AMPECO also brings a major leap in how Eleport manages its network – consolidating technology across countries into one powerful, future-ready platform. This will make it easier to maintain quality, roll out new features faster, and deliver a consistent experience no matter where drivers plug in.

“Until now, rapid expansion across Central and Eastern Europe came with a trade-off – each new market often brought along its own systems and processes,” said Jakub Miler, CEO of Eleport.

“Moving to the AMPECO platform is a major step forward for Eleport. It enables us to deliver the same seamless and fast charging experience in every country where we operate – from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea. With a single app and unified platform, EV drivers can now travel across borders with ease, knowing they’ll get the same reliable, user-friendly service wherever they are.” Jakub Miler added.

This unified platform lays the foundation for a truly regional service — one where a single app enables travel from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea without friction. By 2026, Eleport envisions a future where EV drivers can drive from Estonia to Croatia using one app, one account, and one streamlined charging journey.

As part of this evolution, Eleport is also accelerating the rollout of its charging infrastructure. Initial sites in Croatia are already complete, and the company is preparing to open its largest hub to date in Zadar, with capacity for 12 EVs to charge simultaneously. Slovenia is next on the roadmap, with further expansion already in motion in Slovakia, Czechia, and Austria. Strong partnerships with property owners and local stakeholders have been secured, laying the groundwork for significant growth throughout the region.

The AMPECO platform will serve as the technological backbone of Eleport’s ambitious regional expansion strategy. It will enable seamless integration of new markets while maintaining consistent service quality across the entire network.

“We are thrilled to partner with Eleport as they transform the EV charging landscape across Central and Eastern Europe,” said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. “Our platform is designed to provide the scalable, unified technology foundation companies like Eleport need to deliver consistent experiences across multiple countries while adapting to local market requirements. Together, we’re creating a borderless charging experience that will accelerate EV adoption throughout the region.”

SOURCE: AMPECO