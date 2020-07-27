Elektrobit’s EB GUIDE toolchain accelerates the development of latest display audio systems in Japan

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, provides EB GUIDE, its all-in-one HMI development toolchain to global and leading car electronics manufacturer Pioneer Co., Ltd., for the development of its state-of-the-art, newly launched display audio systems DMH-SF700 and DMH-SZ700.

For the development of its latest display audio models, Pioneer relied on EB GUIDE, a unique set of products, that allows car makers and Tier 1s to build holistic user interfaces for the cutting-edge user experience that drivers and passengers expect in their cars. The model-based development approach of Elektrobit’s collaborative development toolchain enabled Pioneer HMI software developers to focus on efficient UI development, resulting in improved productivity, reduced development times, and faster time to series production.

“EB GUIDE is a toolchain that can realize graphical user interfaces with all the functions required for HMI development and that helped to reduce our development costs,” commented Mr. Yosuke Sato, MPC Technology Group, Pioneer Co., Ltd. “We were able to develop our HMI efficiently with the data-binding function that doesn’t require complicated design. As it supports multiple languages, it can be used to develop a wide variety of products to the global market. Its modular approach allows us to reuse the assets created with EB GUIDE for other platforms in the long term. Active support from Elektrobit (EB) also aided our development project smoothly in a short period of time.”

The innovative EB GUIDE toolchain incorporates a complete suite of products that enables car makers, automotive suppliers, and software developers to design, develop, test, and deploy advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs) on any device including vehicle head units, head-up displays, and instrument clusters. With a unique feature set designed to optimize team collaboration, EB GUIDE facilitates the world’s most sophisticated automotive interfaces and has already been used to develop the HMI systems in more than 50 million cars on the road.

SOURCE: Elektrobit