Elektrobit showcases test and validation solutions, high-performance computing software for automated driving at Automotive Testing Expo China 2020

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced it will be exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo China 2020, which will be held Sept. 14-16 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

At Booth #7028, Hall 1, EB will demonstrate the latest technologies for automated driving testing and validation plus its software platform for building next-generation vehicle E/E architectures based on high-performance computing (HPC). Highlighted products include EB Assist, comprised of hardware and software that enable car makers and Tier 1 suppliers to successfully develop, test, visualize, validate and build ADAS and automated driving functions and systems for mass production; and EB corbos, a scalable software platform based on the new Adaptive AUTOSAR standard for advanced vehicle software architectures, that builds the core technology for safe, secure, flexible, up-to-date, highly performant central car control units. The software platform allows consolidation of heterogenous applications into one system on a chip. Availability of hardware virtualization, reusability of software functions due to hardware abstraction, and flexible tool collaboration helps to achieve shorter development time. All these makes it easier for car makers and Tier 1 suppliers to develop new features related to automated driving.

The EB Assist product line includes a complete development tool (EB Assist ADTF), measurement technology for capturing sensor data in test vehicles (EB Assist CAR Box), a cloud-based validation toolchain (EB Assist Test Lab) and a Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) simulation solution for testing ECU functionality in a virtualized environment that saves time and money, making it possible to develop features ready for series production more quickly.

The EB corbos product line consists of the basic software (EB corbos AdaptiveCore) to run Adaptive AUTOSAR – enabling safe, high-performance computing, a hypervisor layer (EB corbos Hypervisor) to run multiple (different) operating systems on a single processor, automotive Ethernet connectivity for virtual machines (EB corbos Virtual Ethernet Switch), a high-performance Linux based operating system (EB corbos Linux) and an integrated development environment (EB corbos Studio).

”Software plays an increasingly important role for car makers and suppliers as their vehicles become more automated and connected. EB offers a comprehensive toolchain for test and validation, as well as a robust high-performant software platform that can be updated and improved over the lifetime of the vehicle, which makes it easier for car makers and Tier 1 suppliers to develop these advanced systems. Our presence at the Automotive Testing Expo China 2020 gives us an opportunity to introduce how EB products and solutions can help them bring automated driving solutions to market faster and cost effectively. We look forward to connecting with current customers and building new relationships at the event.” said Woody Zou, Vice President and Managing Director, Elektrobit in China.

In addition to the exhibition, Jeff Wang, Sales Manager of Elektrobit in China, is set to give a speech on ”cloud-supported, scalable test and validation solutions for automotive ECUs” on Sept. 14 at the Expo.

To connect with EB at the event and learn more about the solutions changing the automotive market, please visit us at booth #7028 or reach us at saleschina@elektrobit.com to schedule meeting with EB at Automotive Testing Expo China 2020.

SOURCE: Elektrobit